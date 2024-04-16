17-year-old arrested Monday in connection with Dec. 20 homicide in Little Rock

A 17-year-old was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting that killed two people in December, the Little Rock Police Department announced.

Kevin Mitchell was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder, the department said in a post on X Tuesday afternoon.

Mitchell was arrested in connection to the shooting that killed Dejon Nelms, 21, and Modesti Allmon, 20 on Dec. 20 near 3242 West 14th Street, police said.

Police initially responded to the area after a ShotSpotter activation and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds who died from their injuries at the scene, the department said.

The investigation is ongoing.