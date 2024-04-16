Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

Very easy to go high

"When they go low, we go high." To follow Michelle Obama's motto seems easier now than ever. If you have any dignity left, all you need to do is stand still--it seems the Republicans themselves are taking care of going lower and lower.

Every time someone justifies the petty, vindictive, unscrupulous, lawless and autocratic "leadership" of Donald Trump, their feet of clay keep sinking deeper into the swamp of moral decay.

H. PETER ELZER

Fayetteville