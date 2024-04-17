COLUMNIST: Hey, Abbott?

When Donald Trump visited the southern border in February, he told a Fox News host in an interview that Gov. Greg Abbott was among those being considered as his running mate.

It wasn't much of a surprise. It was almost a courtesy.

Of course Trump would consider (or at least say he was considering) Abbott while visiting the state he governs, especially given Abbott's early endorsement of Trump and his supportive rhetoric on one of the most salient national issues this election cycle--the border.

Abbott downplayed the veep mention, telling NBC News hosts on Super Tuesday that he is deeply committed to governing Texas and focused on nothing else. As he should be.

Since that time though, Abbott hasn't enjoyed much consideration from Trump, at least not according to those who have insight into the Trump campaign's machinations.

That's to the relief of many in Texas, particularly those who flinch at the suggestion of Abbott's more pragmatic conservatism mingling any further with Trump's MAGA right.

But there's a case to be made in favor of the Texas executive, especially as Trump--the inevitable GOP nominee--considers weaker and more problematic candidates.

To start, it's no secret that Trump doesn't have any particularly deep interest in policy or governing.

His first term illustrated that. The actual work of being president will be left again to his Cabinet and advisers, which means he'll need to be surrounded with serious people, not sycophants or attention-seekers.

Whether you appreciate all of his decisions as governor, Abbott isn't histrionic or bombastic; he would lend a seriousness and sobriety to the ticket that is lacking in Trump.

Texas is one of the most populous states in the country, growing by leaps and bounds due in many ways to Abbott's good governance.

While there are other governors being considered for VP--South Dakota's Kristi Noem, Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas and North Dakota's Doug Burgum, for instance--they each manage a much smaller state with fewer political complexities than Abbott faces in Texas.

Then, there is the border. No issue will loom larger in this campaign than how the government should manage the influx of migrants pouring across the border and into the nation's interior.

And no other VP contender shoulders that burden more acutely or has the relevant knowledge and experience necessary to manage the border crisis than Abbott.