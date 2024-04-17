Editor's note: This letter was originally published 15 years ago today.

Turned upside down

President Obama hasn't even been in office for 100 days, but I cannot remember such quick reversals in policies that have such destructive potential for this country.

Progress has stopped, if it has not taken a direct reversal. I now understand what Gen. Charles Cornwallis felt on Oct. 19, 1781, when he had to surrender Yorktown to Gen. George Washington. At that moment, Lord Cornwallis had the British band there at Yorktown play the tune "The World Turned Upside Down."

This was a great victory for the foundation of America. As a conservative and GOP supporter, I've felt that the world has once again turned upside down, but this time against America's well-being.

The president, along with a massive majority of Congress, passed a stimulus package totaling over $800 billion that has only increased government interference with private business and the national debt. If you're in debt and you continue to overspend, your debt becomes worse. And this debt will not only increase our taxes, but our children's and grandchildren's.

The spending and spreading of government control must be put in check and, in this humble observer's opinion, thrown back. With less taxes, less spending and more saving, this economic downturn can be overturned. Businesses need to be under their own control in competing with one another, not subjugated to government overview that destroys individual ingenuity. The world needs to be turned right again.

ZACHARY T. SELLERS

Dover