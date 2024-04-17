Wynne block party shooting: Four arrested and charged with first-degree murder, Arkansas State Police say

Four people have been arrested in connection with last weekend's Wynne block party shooting that left one dead and nine injured, the Arkansas State Police announced Wednesday.

Quavarius Milon, 23; Tommie Frost, 18; Carl Washington, 21; and Cameron Crawford, 22, all residents of Cross County, were arrested by State Police special agents and are being held at the Cross County Detention Center.

The four suspects are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Varian Campbell of Wynne.

They are also charged with nine counts of first-degree battery and nine counts of engaging in violent criminal group activity.

The shooting occurred Saturday night around 10 p.m. near the corner of Williams Avenue and Martin Luther King Street in Wynne.

According to the State Police press release, two of the nine victims -- who ranged in age from 24-49 -- were run over by cars during the incident.

Campbell was pronounced dead at an area hospital.