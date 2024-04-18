Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

The dangers of debts

So Vladimir Putin of Russia is calling Ukraine on its energy debt if it doesn't hold "referendum" elections on parts of the country joining with Russia.

What's to stop China from calling the U.S. on its debts if we don't back off on defending Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, etc.?

We can't have our cake and eat it too; we've either got to cut runaway spending or we could cease to exist as the leader of the free world.

We may not be able to borrow our way out of debt, but we can sure borrow our way into oblivion. Don't think that could happen? The Soviet Union was the leader of the Communist world, and pretty much spent its way into non-existence. It seems Putin is trying to bring it back-with a vengeance.

DAVID WEAVER

Sherwood