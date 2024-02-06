North Little Rock police ID victim, suspect in fatal shooting

The North Little Rock Police Department has identified the victim and the man arrested in connection with the deadly shooting in the city's Park Hill neighborhood.

After responding to a report of "suspicious circumstances" around 4:15 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East C Avenue, police found 19-year-old Thomas Phillips of North Little Rock suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said in a news release Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Robert Duncan Jr., 19, of North Little Rock was arrested on Monday and charged with capital murder after police say he "admitted to detectives his involvement in the death," the news release said.

Duncan was taken to the Pulaski County jail and was held without bond, the release said.

An online inmate roster still showed Duncan in custody as of Tuesday morning just after 10 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.