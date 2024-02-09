The Southern Fried Podcast | Tackling litter and pollution with Suzanne Hirrel and Norm Berner

On this week’s episode, Rex sits down with Suzanne Hirrel and Norm Berner of Keep Little Rock Beautiful to “talk about trash.” The primary topic of discussion in this episode is Hirrel and Berner's work on litter prevention, recycling, and beautification projects in the Little Rock metro region.

During the conversation, Suzanne and Norm discuss their organization’s efforts to address the litter problem in Little Rock and also touch on the negative environmental and economic impacts of litter and polution in the city and its waterways. In effect, the two Keep Little Rock Beautiful board members address how the public can become involved in volunteer opportunities that address litter and pollution, such as the organization's annual Great American City Wide Cleanup on March 9, 2024.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here]

