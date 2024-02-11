PAPER TRAILS New book tracks the Natural State’s proclivity for unnatural names

NATURAL STATE NAMES Arkansas certainly has its share of colorfully coined communities. There's Hogeye, Blue Eye, Greasy Valley, Oil Trough, Possum Grape, Jumbo, Fifty-Six, Forty Four Nimrod, and that's just Turkey Scratch-ing the surface.
These
Today at 3:30 a.m.
NATURAL STATE NAMES Arkansas certainly has its share of colorfully coined communities. There's Hogeye, Blue Eye, Greasy Valley, Oil Trough, Possum Grape, Jumbo, Fifty-Six, Forty Four Nimrod, and that's just Turkey Scratch-ing the surface.
These