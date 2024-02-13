Second suspect arrested in May 2022 murder of Hope teen

A man was arrested earlier this month in Missouri in connection with the murder of a juvenile male in May 2022 in Hempstead County, the Hope Police Department said Monday.

Santiago Lopez, 20, of California, Mo. was arrested on Feb. 1 for a warrant issued in Hempstead County, a news release from the department said.

The warrant stemmed from the murder of a minor in 2022, the release said. 19-year-old Bryceston Marks of Bryant was arrested in May 2022 in connection with the incident.

A Facebook post from the Police Department detailed Marks' arrest on May 5, 2022.

On May 3, 2022, officers responded to reports that a person had been shot near the 600 block of South Walnut Street in Hope, the post said.

"Officers arrived and found one male victim lying on the ground in front of a residence with an apparent gunshot wound. EMS arrived on scene and transported the victim to Wadley Hospital in Hope where he was later pronounced deceased," police said. "According to witnesses at the scene, the victim was struck by gunfire that came from a vehicle passing in front of the residence."

The victim was identified as 16-year-old Tykendrick Bradford of Hope, the post said.

Lopez is being charged with capital murder, terroristic act, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and engaging in violent criminal group activity, the release said Monday.

He was extradited back to Arkansas on Saturday, police said. He is awaiting a first appearance on the charges in Hempstead County jail, the release said.

Marks is facing charges of capital murder, terroristic act, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and aggravated assault, the release said. He's scheduled for trial in May 2024.