‘Bigo’ Barnett’s attorney granted 3-month extension in his Capitol riot appeal





Richard "Bigo" Barnett's attorney was granted a three-month extension on Friday to file her opening brief in his Capitol riot appeal.

The new due date for the brief is May 13.

Barnett, 63, of Gravette, was convicted on eight counts related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Courtney Millian, an assistant federal public defender representing Barnett, filed a motion Tuesday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit requesting the extension. Millian wrote that she "has been unable to receive all discovery materials from trial counsel."

Oral arguments haven't been set, and prosecutors have no objection to the extension, according to Millian's motion.

Friday's order granting the extension was signed by Catherine J. Lavender, deputy clerk.

The government's brief is now due June 12, and Barnett's reply brief is due July 3.

After a two-week trial in January 2023, a federal court jury in the District of Columbia found Barnett guilty on all eight charges filed against him -- four felonies and four misdemeanors.

Barnett faced enhanced charges for taking a dangerous weapon -- a stun gun -- into the Capitol during the riot.

The jury also found Barnett guilty of interfering with a police officer who was trying to perform his duties during a civil disorder.

Barnett was sentenced to 54 months in prison. He is currently incarcerated in a federal prison in Seagoville, Texas, near Dallas. He is scheduled to be released on Christmas Eve, 2026.

After his sentencing, one of Barnett's trial attorneys filed a notice of appeal on June 5. Barnett was granted pauper status and a public defender was appointed to represent him on appeal.

