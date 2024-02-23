NLR’s Flyway Brewing expanding into Memphis with purchase of High Cotton Brewing

Flyway Brewing is expanding out of Arkansas with its acquisition of High Cotton Brewing, which has been open in Memphis since 2012.

High Cotton opened its taproom on Monroe Avenue in Midtown Memphis two years after that. Flyway, which began brewing beer in 2014 and moved to a midsize brewery at 314 Maple St. in Argenta in 2015, lists the Memphis address as a soon-to-open location.

Social media postings from Flyway and High Cotton say the new Memphis location will also occupy a vacant adjacent storefront and sell both Flyway and High Cotton beers.

The Commercial Appeal, which first reported the news, said that High Cotton President Ross Avery will have a stake in the new venture alongside Flyway and a group that owns Memphis-based City Silo Table + Pantry, which itself has a Little Rock cafe at 17701 Chenal Parkway.

The Commercial Appeal reported that Flyway's transition into Memphis will be gradual, with its beer sold in the taproom, a food menu added and High Cotton's offerings receding, though its most popular beers will likely be retained.

Flyway opened its Fayetteville location, at 1550 E. Zion Road, last year. It has plans to open a Little Rock location in Breckenridge Village, 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road.