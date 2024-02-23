The Southern Fried Podcast | Trail development and architectural restoration with Mason Ellis

On this week’s episode, Rex speaks with Mason Ellis of WER Architects, an Arkansas firm that specializes in historic preservation and restoration.

Not only do Rex and Mason converse about Mason’s and WER’s work on the renovation and preservation of historic residences and buildings in the state, but the two also discuss Mason’s efforts on the Rose Creek Initiative, a group involved in completing Little Rock’s Rose Creek Park and helping preserve Rose Creek Trail.

Rex and Mason also chat about the future of pedestrian trails in Central Arkansas, including development of the Southwest Trail that will run from Little Rock to Hot Springs. The two then discuss Mason’s involvement with conservation efforts in the region and his thoughts on how The Natural State can attract young people.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here]

Follow Rex Nelson's Southern Fried Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.