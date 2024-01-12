Power restoration underway in Arkansas after overnight storm

At least 11,000 customers were without power in Arkansas just before 1 p.m. following a storm system that came through overnight, according to Entergy Arkansas.

Spokesperson Matt Ramsey said the utility expects to restore power to all customers by 10 p.m. Friday.

In addition, 4,500 Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas members were without power around 2:40 p.m. Friday, which was down from 20,000 earlier Friday morning, said spokesperson Rob Roedel. Arkansas, Calhoun and Benton counties saw the highest concentration of outages, he said.

Ramsey said Entergy crews will be standing by to respond to any areas that may be damaged in storms that are expected to hit Sunday and Monday.

Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp., generates and sells electricity to the utilities that make up the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, is tracking the pattern of "significant arctic weather" that forecasters expect to move through Arkansas this weekend and early next week, according to a Friday news release.

Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp. is "prepared to meet the demand [of consumers]," and its 17 member cooperatives are "on alert to efficiently and safely respond to any power outages that might occur during the upcoming weather event."

In the release, Jonathan Oliver, chief operations officer for Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corp., said, "While AECC has prepared for the worst weather possible, unforeseen events can always occur. We suggest that consumers monitor messages from their local electric cooperatives regarding any local weather-related outages and potential requests to safely conserve power usage."

WARMING CENTERS

A 24-hour emergency shelter will be available at the East Little Rock Community Center starting Saturday evening, the city of Little Rock said in a release.

Little Rock-based nonprofit The Van will operate the shelter and provide transportation for individuals in need, the release said. To request transportation, call (501) 955-3444.

Little Rock Animal Services, in the release, encouraged pet owners to move outdoor pets indoors during periods of extreme cold, or – if that is not possible – to make sure they have dry, warm bedding inside a waterproof shelter.

REPORTED DAMAGE

The storm that moved through the state late Thursday and into Friday morning damaged at least one home, and downed several trees in Drew, Ashley, and Chicot counties in southeast Arkansas, which saw strong winds, according to National Weather Service's preliminary reports.

There were isolated reports of downed trees in the Holly Grove area of Monroe County as well. Wind speed data from the weather service was not yet available Friday afternoon.