The Southern Fried Podcast | Innovation and entrepreneurship with Arthur Orduna

In the first episode of the New Year, Rex talks innovation and entrepreneurship with Arthur Orduna, executive director of The Venture Center in Little Rock and long-time tech industry and business veteran.

In this conversation, Rex and Arthur focus on the growth of businesses in Arkansas that are investing in diverse sources of renewable energy and the economic impact for the state. The discussion considers the role of lithium production in Southwest Arkansas and developments in the steel industry in Northeast Arkansas, both of which have led to more industries adding production sectors in The Natural State.

To conclude their conversation, Rex and Arthur talk about ways The Venture Center in Little Rock and across the nation help burgeoning entrepreneurs and innovators become next-generation leaders.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here]

