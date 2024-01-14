Work for taxpayers

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has tried to find every way he can to deny the citizens of Arkansas to voice their objections to our governor's desire to take away our right to government transparency, by rejecting every ballot proposal submitted to him thus far, on this issue.

Mr. Griffin, contrary to belief, most Arkansans can read and comprehend the "wording" you targeted to reject all of these proposals submitted, up to this point. Maybe you have a problem understanding the term "transparency," but most of us don't. I feel confident that you are following your boss' instructions to make sure this referendum never makes it to the ballot.

We, the people who pay your salary with our hard-earned tax dollars, deserve to see how our tax dollars are being spent, and I think that is why you and Gov. Sarah Sanders are fighting so hard to keep us in the dark. You have rejected almost every single ballot proposal that has been submitted to your office that was submitted by someone other than one of the governor's lackeys.

You were elected to serve the Constitution of the state of Arkansas, and you serve at the will of the people of this state.

Start acting like you know how to truly do your job.

TOMMY ODLE

Little Rock

What's justification?

Can there be any ethical or moral justification for taxation of individual humans for the purchase of life-sustaining necessities (water, basic food, electricity, natural gas, maybe even basic telecommunication in the 21st century) by a democratic republican government (federal, state, county, municipality)?

I welcome any statement of such justification from any politicians.

W.S. METZER

Sherwood

None are disposable

Once we recover from the drama over more prison beds for nonexistent spaces, I propose starting a prison reform fund with what is left of the state's revenue surplus and adding to it with future surpluses while planning for reforms including but not limited to the following:

A law should be passed requiring treatment of prisoners as citizens with respect for them as such and as human beings. This is the top priority.

The above would require funding for additional facilities and staff and higher pay, standards and training for staff, including appropriate college degrees. Staff would be trained to use civil treatment and persuasion rather than the threat of force to manage behavior. Current educational, physical and mental health, legal, spiritual, recreational and visitation policies would be strengthened.

Increase the corrections budget to sustain reforms, which are an urgent need for a civilized citizenry. They far outrank tax reduction as a priority. Yes, I do believe the status quo is uncivilized.

Regarding the first suggestion, prisoners are citizens and should be allowed and encouraged to vote.

The second suggestion would elevate the prestige of prison staff, resulting in a surplus of career-focused candidates for robust training in contrast to the current shortage. Thank you, current prison staff, for your service under difficult conditions.

Convicted felons serve sentences that deprive them of freedom for a specified period. No spanking or sending prisoners to bed without supper are allowed. Prisons must not impose additional punishment by treatment of inmates and conditions of incarceration. The "cruel and unusual" standard should be for non-human animals. It is far too low for human citizens of Arkansas.

Every citizen is important. No citizen is disposable.

HOWELL MEDDERS

Fayetteville

The comparison's apt

On the Dec. 31 Voices page, Jim Barre Jr., writing about people writing in comparing Donald Trump to Hitler, claimed they "amusingly illustrate Godwin's Law."

He went on to say, "Even to those of us lacking Trump fanboy inclinations, these vapid conjurings merely convey a certain intellectual indigence."

Godwin's Law basically says that when debating someone, the longer the debate goes on, the more likely the chance one side will compare the other to Hitler, and at that point the debate ends with the person making the accusation forfeiting through hyperbole.

However, Mike Godwin, the lawyer who wrote the law, has said that sometimes the comparison is apt, and that comparing Trump to Hitler is one of those times. Look it up, Jim, it's easy to do.

Or just listen to one of Trump's speeches and how his fanboys respond to the most Hitler-like lines. His central plank if elected is retribution, and his most ardent supporters threaten violence if he loses again.

I don't think I'm being histrionic when I say that either way it looks like I'm in for bad times, as I won't be a Good German if he's elected, and his Trumpees around here don't have a lot of people to direct their violence at.

CONE TURNER

Morrilton

If you fail, try again

The other night Laura Ingraham and Sen. Rand Paul blabbed on that the budget deal, or whatever it is called, proposed by Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans is a sellout and/or betrayal of their proclaimed principles. Evidently Laura (and Paul) think the bare-majority House Republicans can perform as if they had a supermajority in the House and the Senate.

Thanks to Donald Trump's worthless endorsements, Republicans lost about six winnable Senate seats, no telling how many House seats and some governorships. And in the face of that, Laura seems anxious to try it again with Trump as the Republican standard bearer.

It has been said many times, "One sign of insanity is to keep trying the same failed thing over and over." Get real, Laura.

GERALD HOLLAND

Bentonville