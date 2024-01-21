Arkies in the Beltway | Week of Jan. 21, 2024

This is "Arkies in the Beltway" for the week of Jan. 21, 2024. I'm Alex Thomas, the Washington Correspondent for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has left the campaign trail.

Hutchinson — who served as Arkansas' governor from January 2015 to January 2023 — suspended his presidential bid after a sixth-place finish in the Iowa caucuses. He spoke to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette about his White House run.

STORY: Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson suspends campaign, ends presidential bid

STORY: White House apologizes to Hutchinson over Democratic National Committee’s statement scoffing at his campaign

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers have granted themselves more time to consider annual appropriations measures.

The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives passed a continuing resolution last Thursday to avoid a partial government shutdown. These short-term funding measures, while keeping the government open, do not include new spending for agencies or programs.

STORY: Arkansas’ congressional delegates weary of repeated shutdown aversions

Thanks for listening to "Arkies in the Beltway!" Stay up to date with all Arkansas news at arkansasonline.com.