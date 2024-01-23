Little Rock man charged with manslaughter for death of school security officer on first day of school

The Arkansas State Police announced the arrest a Little Rock man on felony manslaughter charges related to the death of a Pulaski County Special School District security guard in 2023.

Desmond Chukwunwike Nkala, 55, was arrested for the Aug. 14 incident that claimed the life of Victor Montgomery, 62, who had been serving the school district for seven years at the time of his death, according to a state police news release.

Montgomery was directing traffic at Joe T. Robinson Elementary School on Arkansas 10 on the first day of school when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Nkala and dragged several yards before coming to a stop.

Nkala stopped immediately after the incident and consented to testing.

Montgomery was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to online court records, the warrant for Nkala's arrest was issued on Nov. 30.

According to the release, state police and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested Nkala without incident.

He is being held without bond at the Pulaski County Detention Center until his first court appearance.