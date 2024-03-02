The Arkansas aviator

During the decade I worked in the governor's office, I looked forward to trips when Marion Burton was flying the plane. Burton, who died in late January at age 93, was not only an internationally recognized aviator, he also was a great storyteller.
OPINION
Today at 2:55 a.m.
During the decade I worked in the governor's office, I looked forward to trips when Marion Burton was flying the plane. Burton, who died in late January at age 93, was not only an internationally recognized aviator, he also was a great storyteller.