Arkies in the Beltway | Week of March 3, 2024

The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have a plan for passing Congress' annual spending bill, ending this legislative body's cycle of passing stopgap funding measures extending current funding amounts.

Lawmakers will consider the first batch of measures this week with sights on passing the remaining appropriations bills by March 22.

Two of Arkansas' congressional delegates — Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., and Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark. — serve on Congress' appropriations committees.

The Senate and House agriculture committees continue working on the next farm bill.

Boozman, of Rogers, serves as the top Republican on the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.

He told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that Senate Republicans will release their "vision" of the next legislative package in the coming weeks.

The House Natural Resources Committee will begin consideration of legislation setting aside grants for state-led wildlife habitat conservation efforts.

Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., and House colleagues announced the America's Wildlife Habitat Conservation Act last Thursday; the measure would dedicate $320 million annually in grant funding for conservation programs.

Westerman is chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee.

