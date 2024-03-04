Surviving 2024

A local, state and national election year is now here, and it will be an interesting and challenging period for many of us. Many candidates, media outlets, social media, interest groups, and others will advocate in negative and sometimes hostile ways.

It is unfortunate that many Americans will not only listen to this steady stream of negativity but will tend to seek it out, fill much of their day with it and contribute to it in their daily communications. This includes individuals on both sides of the political spectrum. As a result, there is the likelihood that America and Americans will be even more angry and divided at the end of 2024 than they are today.

But many Americans have grown tired of the prevailing addiction to negativity and are starting to shift toward a new direction. Many are no longer spending their days seeking the next fix of media negative sensationalism or fabricating reasons to take offense and cancel lifelong relationships. Many more Americans are adopting a "been there and done that" attitude or realizing that this approach is not actually accomplishing anything for themselves or their community. They are now seeking more positive meaning that will help them survive the coming year.

If you are considering a new approach and attitude to survival in what will likely be a very polarized year, you might want to consider the following:

Spend less time on social media and more time directly interacting with family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, and others.

Get involved in community activities including joining civic clubs, social clubs, hobby groups, churches, etc.

Join and become active in area volunteer activities such as the Arkansas Foodbank, Meals on Wheels, Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity, or other groups. Note: April 21-27 is National Volunteer Week and will provide an excellent opportunity to volunteer with the organization of your choice.

Join positive social and recreational groups such as book clubs, garden clubs, pickle-ball games, walking groups and other organizations.

Another positive activity that could make a real difference in overreacting to the negative flow of information and lack of civility is becoming involved in our organization, Braver Angels.

This is a national volunteer organization that is made up of members from all political parties. We practice and teach positive, constructive communication skills that begin to build upon stronger and more sustainable relationships founded on trust and cooperation. This communication is focused upon defusing emotional polarized situations by listening to, being truly curious about and acknowledging different perspectives without giving up on your own perspectives.

Braver Angels holds monthly Civil Conversation meetings at the Fletcher Library as well as other activities that have proven to be successful in understanding different views and perspectives. All activities are open to all with no charge for participation.

So you might want to check us out at arkansas.braverangels.org or contact us at ar-coordinators@braverangels.org to get involved with our organization.

David Childs is state co-coordinator and Kent Myers is the college/university liaison of Braver Angels of Arkansas.