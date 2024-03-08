The Southern Fried Podcast | Arkansas' timber and paper mill industries with Ray Dillon

This week, Rex sits down with one of The Natural State's leading authorities in the timber industry, Ray Dillon, who formerly served as President and CEO of the Deltic Timber Corporation.

A Mississippi native who worked in Chicago where he also obtained a master's degree, Ray talks with Rex about his decades-long career in paper mills, paper industries, and related aspects of the timber industry. The two discuss the size and scope of the timber industry in South Arkansas, which Ray calls "the best place for timber growth in the U.S."

Rex and Ray also chat about recent events in the housing market that have shaped the timber industry, as well as new avenues for economic growth and development in timber, such as the cross-laminated timber process.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here]

