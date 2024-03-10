OTHERS SAY: Longshot effort to disqualify Trump unanimously rejected

The Hail Mary attempts to keep Donald Trump off the ballot this November weren't in vain. They managed to unify the U.S. Supreme Court.

The justices ruled 9-0 that states don't have the authority to remove a federal candidate from the ballot under the 14th Amendment's "insurrection" clause. Only Congress can enforce such a provision.

While the court was narrowly split on the scope of the ruling, all nine justices agreed with the core principle that the state of Colorado went too far in banning Trump from the state's presidential slate. The Constitution grants states no such power, the justices held, and a system that allowed states to unilaterally make such decisions would potentially trigger electoral chaos.

Those who reject the Supreme Court's reasoning should quit mewling and reflect upon how they'd react if a Republican election official in a red state waved a hand to decree that the Democratic presidential candidate was ineligible for the ballot.

If Democrats believe Trump is a threat to the republic, they'll now have to beat him the democratic way: by taking their case to the American people.