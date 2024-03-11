Jonesboro police ID victims, suspect in shooting that killed 3 people, injured 5

The Jonesboro Police Department has identified the victims and the suspect in a Sunday shooting that killed three people and injured five.

Police responded to 641 Burke Ave. shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday in response to a shooting incident that occurred at a private party, a Facebook post from the department said Sunday.

The suspect has been identified as Tarail Moody, 32, of Jonesboro, police said Monday afternoon.

"The suspect was later identified as the third person, who is also deceased," the post said.

Sally Smith, a spokesperson for the Jonesboro Police Department, said Monday that Moody's body had been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to verify his cause of death.

Two others were fatally shot, police said. They have been identified as 24-year-old Dwight Starks of Jonesboro and Amari Giles, 20, an incident report related to the incident said.

"One female, who was known to the suspect, was wounded during the confrontation. Another female and male, also known by the suspect, were shot and killed," the post said.

In total, five victims were injured. Smith said she did not have an update on their conditions as of Monday morning. At least three of the five people injured did not have a known connection to the suspect, police said.

Smith said the shooting was the result of a domestic incident that escalated.

The city of Jonesboro's Facebook made a post about the incident, describing it as a shooting event that "appears to have stemmed from a domestic situation that escalated to involve bystanders at an after-hour large group gathering."

"City and police leadership are in discussions with legislative, public safety and faith leaders about policies aimed to help preempt future events such as this. While no law can prevent every crime, we hope that diverse shared input on the subject will produce meaningful steps we can take together," the post said Sunday evening.