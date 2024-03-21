Malinowski search warrant, affidavit released by U.S. attorney





The U.S. Attorney’s Office has released an affidavit and warrant regarding the Tuesday search of former executive director of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field Bryan Malinowski.

Malinowski , who was shot when the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents arrived to serve the warrant, died Thursday morning at a Little Rock hospital.

An unnamed agent was shot in the incident but is expected to make a full recovery and Malinowski was killed.

The incident occurred at Malinowski’s private residence in west Little Rock.

The search that eventually led to his death was linked to firearms. Malinowski collected firearms, according to his brother.