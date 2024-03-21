Malinowski search warrant, affidavit released by U.S. attorney

Today at 6:41 p.m.

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

ATF agents carry plastic trash cans toward a house on Durance Court in Little Rock as the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division investigates an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday around 6 a.m. while the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was serving a federal search warrant. Bryan Malinowski, 53, was injured with gunshot wounds and treated on scene by paramedics before being transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)
The U.S. Attorney’s Office has released an affidavit and warrant regarding the Tuesday search of former executive director of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field Bryan Malinowski. 

Malinowski , who was shot when the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents arrived to serve the warrant, died Thursday morning at a Little Rock hospital. 

An unnamed agent was shot in the incident but is expected to make a full recovery and Malinowski was killed.

The incident occurred at Malinowski’s private residence in west Little Rock.

The search that eventually led to his death was linked to firearms. Malinowski collected firearms, according to his brother.

