The Southern Fried Podcast | Little Rock's parks and recreation with Leland Couch and Mason Ellis

Leland Couch, the Director of Little Rock Parks and Recreation, and architect Mason Ellis, board member and past president of Preserve Arkansas, join Rex this week to discuss the current state of the more than 60 parks and related facilities located in the Little Rock metro.

Couch, who was appointed parks director two years ago, talks with Rex about the growth of Little Rock's park system over the years as well as his vision for the integration and continued development of the city's parks, including one of the area's most noteworthy urban parks, War Memorial Park. During the conversation, Couch and Ellis also speak about the importance of park preservation, trail development and pedestrian use, which are vital to the growth and maintenance of the metro area's park system.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here]

Follow Rex Nelson's Southern Fried Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.



