Until it’s over, over there

On Tuesday, the United States and many European nations vowed to continue support for Ukraine to defend itself in its unprovoked war against much larger Russia. In all, 50 governments are now supplying Ukrainian forces with arms and other assets. The prolonged war has revealed a weakness in the Russian military capability not previously known worldwide.

It's important to understand that when some inexplicably pro-Putin American politicians rail against the money this country sends to Ukraine, cash is the least of what is being sent to support their cause.

Far more weaponry is being donated than money. This eliminates any chances of funding being pilfered by Ukrainian officials or other interests. But what the Ukrainians need is not only weapons, but ammunition.

To that end, Germany is sending exactly that--to the tune of $544 million worth, which includes thousands of rounds of ammunition, 100 armored vehicles, and transport equipment.

What's also important to understand is that this cash is being infused more into the pockets of American arms manufacturers than it is overseas.

Germany, and it seems the rest of the civilized world, is committed to stopping Putin in his tracks and, at least in this case, the world has taken a lesson from history. Appeasement doesn't work.

Yet some in Congress seem to have skipped world history class in high school. We've seen this movie before. And in order to write a happy ending, Ukraine must continue the fight. It can't do that without help.

Ukraine's success in tying up Russian military assets for two years in a war that many in Russia suggested would take a matter of weeks can already be seen as a limited success. But it's not over, and it will all be for naught if Ukraine doesn't prevail.

Until it is over, we have little choice but to continue supporting our friends.