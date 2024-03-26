OTHERS SAY: A mission of mercy succeeds

Here's some good news from Haiti:

While the ravages of gang violence and political instability have inflicted untold hardship upon that nation, it's heartening that the needs of some of its most vulnerable citizens--a group of poor disabled orphaned children--have been answered.

After facing supply shortages and threats to their lives from the violent gangs that have taken over much of Haiti, the children were deemed dispensable by the ruthless gangs, who robbed and ransacked their orphanage. Help finally arrived on Thursday when the 59 orphans and their caregivers were taken out of harm's way and evacuated to safety in Jamaica.

For children who have already endured so much, the harrowing conditions in Haiti had grown dire--with one child reportedly dying due to blocked roads that prevented the child from reaching medical care. Yet, as the country teeters on the edge of disaster, help arrived through the unrelenting efforts of individuals committed to protecting innocent lives.

HaitiChildren orphanage founder Susie Krabacher refused to abandon the children entrusted to her care despite immense challenges. Working with diplomatic and religious figures, she spearheaded the months-long campaign to relocate the orphans.

The group will now be housed at Mustard Seed Communities, an internationally renowned Catholic charity in Kingston, until they can return to a safer Haiti.

Krabacher's determination shows us what humanitarianism can look like, and that those with means and influence can and should aid society's most vulnerable.