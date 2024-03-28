Abortion debate’s latest twist

The abortion pill case before the U.S. Supreme Court is, in some ways, bigger than the Roe v. Wade repeal.
And, if justices' behavior during oral arguments Tuesday was any sign, it's less likely to succeed, which is not to say it's a cinch to lose.
OPINION
Today at 3:52 a.m.
The abortion pill case before the U.S. Supreme Court is, in some ways, bigger than the Roe v. Wade repeal.
And, if justices' behavior during oral arguments Tuesday was any sign, it's less likely to succeed, which is not to say it's a cinch to lose.