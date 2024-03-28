Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

Parent's perspective

I'd like to thank Amanda Claire Curcio for taking the time to listen to me about what it's like as a parent with a child in the juvenile court system.

When I saw my name and part of my son's experience at Alexander in the paper, I was brought to tears. Hopefully our voices can help change the horrible things these children go through. Maybe the people who put children in these places will realize that these places are a major reason so many teens are committing more crimes. If we keep treating children like criminals, that's exactly what they are going to be.

TRACY REED

Newport