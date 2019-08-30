Man shot multiple times on front porch in Little Rock's third homicide this week

Police are on the scene of a reported homicide at 1910 S. Pulaski St. in Little Rock.

A man died Friday evening after he was shot multiple times on a front porch near downtown Little Rock, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock police responded to the third homicide this week Friday when a 911 caller at 1910 S. Pulaski St. reported that someone had been shot at 6:29 p.m., Little Rock police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said.

Officers found a man, who had been shot several times, on the front porch of the residence, Barnes said. MEMS responders took the man to a local hospital, where he died.

A different 911 caller told police they heard several shots, and Barnes said investigators were interviewing witnesses late Friday and were knocking on doors in the neighborhood.

This is the fourth homicide in the county this week, and the third in Little Rock police jurisdiction. Isaac McCoy, 39, was found shot to death Tuesday morning in west Little Rock, and Marcus Fleming, 33, was fatally shot Thursday afternoon at a Little Caesars pizzeria.

Derrick Goodman was bludgeoned to death Saturday morning at 3525 Neely Road in the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office's jurisdiction.