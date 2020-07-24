Bõlaide, Juļae 24: Lalem men ko kwoj aikuj jelã kõn covid-19 ilo Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English, Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

• Arkanja ewōr 36,259 oran confirmed kee (case)j in covid-19, jen kar jinoun an waļok nañinmej in, ekkar ñan data im meļeļe ko raar likit mejatoto ilo Juļae 24 raan eo. Ekkar ñan ripoot (report) eo an State health officials, ewōr 386 oran armej im raar mej jen nañinmej in im 28,864 armej raar mour.

• Gov. Asa Hutchinson ekar kwalok ilo Julae 23 raan eo ke enaj kajjitōk ippen tibaatmen (department) eo an correction officials bwe ren likkun lale bwe ejjab jemļok an lōñļok rikalbuuj rej nañinmej ilo an nōmba kein wallōñļok ilo jikin kalbuuj eo ilo Ouachita River Correction Unit eo. Jikin kalbuuj in ebooļ rikalbuuj ie im ewor aer aikuj bareinwōt rej bōk wōt jipañ jen hospital eo ilo jikin kalbuuj in wõt.

• Ewōr juōn riboot (report) ear itok jen White House coronavirus task force eo ilo kar Juļae 21, raan eo, ilo riboot (report) in ej kwaļok ke Arkansas in ej mõttan state kein 18 im rej pād ilo red zone ak mōttan state kein elab keej kāāl in nañinmej ie, melelein bwe ekar loñ 100 keej(case) kin joñan in 100,000 ri-Arkansas ilo kar wiikk eo ļok, ekkar ñan riboot(report) jen Center for Public Integrity eo, juōn droūloūl ak nonprofit news eo ilo Washington, D.C. State officials eo ear kwaļok lōmnak in ke rej kōtmene ke kajojo armej ilo kajojo state kein rej aikuj ekkōnak māāj (mask) ñan jipañ kadikļok ajeeded in nañinmej in.

• Ilo an lōñlok wōt rinañinmej, Hutchinson ear kwalok ilo Julae 20 eo ke enaj jilikinlok 10 iaan member ro jen Arkansas National Guard ñan jipañ kin keej management kein ilo jikin in Washington Regional Medical Center ilo Fayetteville.

• Elōñ mōn jikuul ko ilo bukon ko kajojo renaaj lelok kālet ko ikkijen wāwein an ajiri ro nejid rool ñan jikin jikuul ilo iiõ in ej pedo tok. Jikuul enaj jinoe ilo wiik kani ilo Okwōj 24 raan. Hutchinson im state Education Secretary Johnny Key rej ba rijkuul ro ren bar rool ñan jikin jikuul, bareinwōt ilo wāwein aer kōmmane jikuul ko aer ilo online. Bōtab elōñ jet drouloul ko ilo Arkansas einwōt Arkansas chapter of the Americal Academy of Pediatirics rar kwalok ilo wiik eo kio ke rejjab errā(support) ilo an rijkuul ro rool ñan jikin jikuul kōn wōt nanñinmej in.

Translation: Marshallese Educational Initiative staff

ENGLISH: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/jul/24/friday-july-24-five-things-know-about-covid-19-ark/

SPANISH: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/jul/24/viernes-24-de-julio-cinco-hechos-importantes-sobre/