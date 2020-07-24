FRIDAY, JULY 24: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English, Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

• Arkansas has confirmed 36,259 total cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data posted in the morning, July 24. State health officials also have reported 386 total deaths and 28,864 recoveries.

• Gov. Asa Hutchinson said July 23 that he asked corrections officials to take a look at doing more for inmates as the number of cases in the Ouachita River Correctional Unit increased. The facility holds many inmates with special needs and contains the state’s prison hospital.

• A report by the White House coronavirus task force, dated July 21, lists Arkansas among 18 states that are in the "red zone" for new coronavirus cases, meaning they had more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents last week, according to a report by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit news organization in Washington, D.C. State officials have said they believe the new statewide mask requirement will help slow the spread.

• As hospitalizations rose, Hutchinson said July 20 that he would deploy 10 members of the Arkansas National Guard to assist with case management at the Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

• Many school districts are planning to offer online options for students during the coming school year, which is set to begin the week of Aug. 24. Hutchinson and state Education Secretary Johnny Key have said they expect them to have traditional classroom instruction, with the option for online instruction as needed. Several advocacy groups, including the Arkansas chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics said this week that they don’t support statewide return-to-school decision for Arkansas.

SPANISH: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/jul/24/viernes-24-de-julio-cinco-hechos-importantes-sobre/

MARSHALLESE: arkansasonline.com/news/2020/jul/24/bolaide-julae-24-lalem-men-ko-kwoj-aikuj-jela-kon-/