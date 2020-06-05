FRIDAY, JUNE 5: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English, Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

• Arkansas has confirmed 8,425 total cases of covid-19, according to data posted Friday morning. State health officials also have reported 151 total deaths and 5,919 people recovered.

• The number of people who lack symptoms when they test positive is rising. Such cases make up about half of all people in the state who have tested positive, health officials said May 29.

• Cases associated with the poultry industry are increasing, officials said May 30. Over the course of four days last week, the number of active cases among poultry industry workers rose by 66, to 286. Over 100 others had recovered as of May 30.

• Hutchinson announced June 3 a goal to test 120,000 Arkansans in June – double the goal he set for last month and equal to about 1% of the state's population each week.

• As the number of cumulative cases topped 8,000 on June 3, Hutchinson said the state was not yet ready to enter the second phase of reopening. Many new cases are in Northwest Arkansas. The state on May 4 entered its first phase of loosening restrictions on businesses and gatherings.

SPANISH: https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2020/jun/05/viernes-5-de-junio-cinco-hechos-importantes-sobre-/

MARSHALLESE: https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2020/jun/05/bolaide-juun-5-lalem-men-ko-kwoj-aikuj-jela-kon-co/