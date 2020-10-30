FRIDAY, OCT. 30: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We’ll be publishing these round-ups in English, Spanish and Marshallese. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

Here are this week’s five important things to know about the coronavirus.

• Arkansas has 109,712 confirmed and probable cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data posted Oct. 30. State health officials also have reported 1,894 confirmed and probable deaths and 98,340 recoveries.

• State Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe announced Oct. 28 that he tested positive for the coronavirus. Department of Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves and Budget Director Jake Bleed said Oct. 20 that they had tested positive. Ten state lawmakers have also tested positive for the virus over the past week and a half, following legislative budget hearings.

• State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said Oct. 27 that the Health Department has seen a growing number of covid-19 clusters associated with churches, which are not subject to the type of Health Department rules that apply to establishments such as restaurants and concert venues.

• An influx of patients over the weekend prompted hospitals and other health care providers in northeastern Arkansas to issue a statement this week calling on residents to take precautions such as wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings. While Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Oct. 27 that hospitals are "not anywhere close" to reaching their capacity to handle covid-19 patients, he added that they could have to make adjustments if the number of patients keeps increasing.

• As infections rise among Arkansans 65 or older, who are more likely to have serious complications with covid-19, Health Secretary Jose Romero said Oct. 27 that residents should "seriously consider whether it is appropriate" to have gatherings with lots of relatives during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

