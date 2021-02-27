Pine Bluff police ID 2nd homicide victim of 2021

A man was found dead inside a Pine Bluff apartment unit with apparent gunshot wounds Friday evening, and police are looking for information related to a possible suspect.

Pine Bluff police say an investigation into a homicide at the Linden Street Apartments, 1020 S. Linden St., is in the early stages.

According to a news release, officers were called to the complex in reference to an armed disturbance and spoke to a person on the scene who said they heard shots from one of the apartments.

Officers, who entered the unit with assistance from the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department, saw bullet holes in the apartment door.

Police found a man identified as Keith Hawkins, 40, lying on the floor with apparent gunshot wounds. Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher pronounced Hawkins dead at the scene.

Hawkins’ body will be sent to the state Crime Lab to determine the official cause and manner of death.

This is the second homicide within city limits this year and the third in Jefferson County. On Feb. 13, a man identified as Larry Williams, 54, of Pine Bluff was found with possible gunshot wounds outside a residence in the 1200 block of West 29th Avenue. Police say the shooting occurred at 2820 S. Linden St., one block north of where Williams’ body was found.

Police at the time had not identified a suspect.

A shooting on Whiteville Road, southwest of the city limits, on Jan. 6 resulted in the death of Tony Jones, 51, whose hometown was not listed in Jefferson County sheriff's deputies’ reports.

Zackary Vermillion, 29, who reportedly resided in the vicinity, was charged with first-degree murder and was released from the Jefferson County jail on $200,000 bond during the week of Williams’ death.

Vermillion is awaiting an arraignment date in 11th West Circuit Court.

