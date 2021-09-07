Little Rock businessman Chris Bequette announces bid for lieutenant governor

Little Rock businessman Chris Bequette on Tuesday announced his bid for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor next year.

Bequette is the 56-year-old owner of a wealth management firm who previously hasn’t run for elected office. He is the uncle of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jake Bequette.

Chris Bequette said in a news release that he aims to “launch a movement to finally put Arkansas on the path to the true Liberty, Safety and Prosperity that all Arkansans deserve.

“Too many milquetoast Republicans have failed to fulfill the mandate voters gave them 8-10 years ago,” he said.

Chris Bequette is the fifth announced Republican candidate for lieutenant governor.

The four others are state Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe of Little Rock, state Sen. Jason Rapert of Conway, former state Republican Party Chairman Doyle Webb of Benton, and Washington County Judge Joseph Wood of Fayetteville.

Republican Tim Griffin of Little Rock has served as lieutenant governor since 2015 and has announced his bid for attorney general in 2022. Griffin is barred from seeking re-election to the lieutenant governor’s post under the state’s term limits amendment.

The filing period for candidates for state and federal offices in Arkansas is scheduled for Feb. 22-March 1, 2022 with the primary election on May 24 and the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.