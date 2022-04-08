The Southern Fried Podcast: Talking baseball with Travelers CEO Rusty Meeks

Arkansas Travelers CEO Rusty Meeks joins Rex Nelson on this episode of the Southern Fried Podcast as the Travs are set to play their first game of the 2022 season in Frisco, Texas.

Meeks talks about the latest upgrades at Dickey Stephens Park, including a high-definition video board and some new menu offerings at the concession stands.

He also breaks down the slate of facility requirements for minor league stadiums handed down by Major League Baseball last year. The club is in negotiations with the City of North Little Rock, the owner of the ballpark, over the financing of these renovations.











