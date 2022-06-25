Democrat-Gazette reporter receives Freedom of Information Award at Arkansas Press Association convention

Lisa Hammersly, investigative reporter and former projects team leader of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, was presented the Arkansas Press Association Freedom of Information Award at the association’s convention in Memphis on Saturday.

The association held its convention in conjunction with the press associations of Mississippi and Tennessee in downtown Memphis from Thursday through Saturday.

The award for Journalism Educator of the Year was presented to Gerald Jordan of the School of Journalism and Strategic Media at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The Madison County Record’s Ellen Kreth, Shannon Hahn and Celia Kreth took the I.F. Stone Award, which recognizes extraordinary investigative reporting of governmental wrongdoing, for the paper's series on Title IX and the Huntsville School District.

The Freeman-Greenberg Prize went to Greg Harton of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The Charles Gordon Newman Prize for News Story went to Ashton Eley of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for her story about the killing of Hunter Brittain in Lonoke County.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette won the award for general excellence among the state’s larger daily newspapers. The newspaper earned 12 first-place citations.

The Sentinel-Record, Hot Springs, won general excellence for smaller dailies. Both the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and The Sentinel-Record are owned by WEHCO Media Inc.

Among weekly newspapers, the Jacksonville Leader won the top award for larger weeklies. Medium-sized weeklies general excellence went to the Carroll County News, Berryville. The Helena World won general excellence for smaller weeklies.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette won 10 first-place awards, including investigative reporting, community coverage: health and medical, feature photo and news story. It took second place in general excellence.

Members of the Wisconsin Press Association chose the winners from 1,066 entries submitted by 30 newspapers. The following is the list of first-place winners in each category and division.

BEST DIGITAL PRESENCE & AUDIENCE ENGAGEMENT

Smaller dailies: The Sentinel-Record, staff. Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, staff. All weeklies: The Helena World, staff.

COMMUNITY COVERAGE: AGRICULTURE AND BUSINESS

All dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, staff. Small/medium weeklies: Carroll County News, Scott Loftis, Robert Cox. Larger weeklies: The Madison County Record, Rod Harrington.

COMMUNITY COVERAGE: EDUCATION:

Smaller dailies: The Saline Courier, Benton, Elisha Morrison. Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Mary Jordan, Dave Perozek. Smaller weeklies: The Helena World, Andrew Bagley, Terri Hall, Rick Kennedy. Medium weeklies: Nashville News-Leader, John R. Schirmer. Larger weeklies: The Madison County Record, Rod Harrington.

COMMUNITY COVERAGE: HEALTH AND MEDICAL:

All dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, staff. Smaller weeklies: Newton County Times, Jasper, staff. Medium weeklies: Wynne Progress, David Owens, Dan Brawner. Larger weeklies: The Madison County Record, Rod Harrington.

NEWS STORY

Smaller Dailies: The Daily Citizen, Searcy, Greg Geary, “We’ve pretty much shut down.” Larger Dailies: Ashton Eley, “Deputy kills teenage driver at traffic stop.” Smaller weeklies: Montgomery County News, Mount Ida, Dewayne Holloway, “Charting a new course at Caddo Hills.” Medium Weeklies: Spring River Chronicle, Hardy, Tammy Curtis, “Highland School District sued for abuse of handicap child.” Larger Weeklies: The Madison County Record, Celia Kreth, “Fire destroys Walker’s Tire.”

FEATURE STORY

Smaller Dailies: Pine Bluff Commercial, Byron Tate, “First confirmed case recalled.” Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Dave Perozek, Tracy Neal, “Ten years past the tornado.” Smaller weeklies: The Helena World, John Charles Edwards, “The Amazing History of William H Grey.” Medium weeklies: Carroll County News, Robert Cox, “Medford reflects on nearly 60-year career.” Larger weeklies: The Leader, Rock Kron, “Goodwill discovers WWII love letters.”

SERIES REPORTING

Smaller dailies: Pine Bluff Commercial, Eplunus Colvin, “George Floyd Verdict.” Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Stacy Ryburn, Doug Thompson, “Affordable housing.” Smaller weeklies: The Helena World, Rick Kennedy, Andrew Bagley, “Dirty Cleaning in HWHSD.” Medium weeklies: Spring River Chronicle, Tammy Curtis, “Davidlee Stansbury murder coverage.” Larger weeklies: The Madison County Record, Ellen Kreth, Shannon Hahn and Celia Kreth, “Title IX.”

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING

All dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Kat Stromquist, Eric Besson, Ginny Monk for “Centers for Youth.” All weeklies: The Madison County Record for “Title IX and Huntsville School District.”

BEAT REPORTER

Smaller dailies: El Dorado News-Times, Tia Lyons, City of El Dorado beat. Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Frank Lockwood, politics beat. Smaller weeklies: The Helena World, Andrew Bagley, school beat. Medium weeklies: Nashville News-Leader, Don Hall. Larger weeklies: The Leader, Deb Horn, NLR city beat.

COVID BEAT REPORTER

Smaller dailies: Pine Bluff Commercial, Eplunus Colvin. Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Andy Davis. All weeklies: Carroll County News, Samantha Jones.

SPORTS NEWS STORY

Smaller dailies: The Sentinel-Record, James Leigh, “Eskew leads Lions to state XC title.” Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Chip Souza, “Shiloh Christian, Arkadelphia one to remember.” Smaller weeklies: Montgomery County News, Mount Ida, Dewayne Holloway, “Third times the charm.” Medium weeklies: Carroll County News, Scott Loftis, “Purple Reign.” Larger weeklies: The Leader, Ray Benton, “Wildcats take over in the fourth.”

SPORTS FEATURE STORY

Smaller dailies: Malvern Daily Record, Gerren Smith, “First ladies of the gridiron.” Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Paul Bond, “Peak performances.” Smaller weeklies: The Helena World, Tiffany Gant, “Marvell-Elaine’s thrower named coach of the year.” Medium weeklies: Wynne Progress, Dan Brawner, “Campbell left lasting legacy.” Larger weeklies: The Leader, Ray Benton, “Buck stops for no one.”

SPORTS COLUMN

Smaller dailies: Log Cabin Democrat, Conway, Andy Robertson, “Public versus private: The great high school football debate.” Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Rick Fires, “Think you can do better? Become a coach.” Smaller weeklies: Newton County Times, staff, “Scholarship season is beginning soon.” Medium/large weeklies: Wynne Progress, David Owens, “Remembering Bobby.”

EDITORIAL

Smaller dailies: Pine Bluff Commercial, Byron Tate, “Utility falling short on promises of help.” Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Greg Harton, “A point of privilege.” Smaller weeklies: The Helena World, Andrew Bagley, “A system in crisis.” Larger weeklies: The Madison County Record, The Madison County Record Editorial Board, “Record’s statement on its motion to intervene.”

NEWS AND POLITICAL COLUMN

Smaller dailies: The Daily Citizen, Searcy, Steve Watts, “No recording to fuel fire.” Larger dailies: Texarkana Gazette, Karl Richter, “Aaron Brand proved ‘the media’ is not a thing.” Smaller weeklies: The Helena World, Rick Kennedy, “COVID confusion eroding confidence in institutions.” Medium weeklies: Carroll County News, Scott Loftis, “Intentionally ignorant.” Larger dailies: The Madison County Record, Ellen Kreth, “Coroner bill causes worry.”

GENERAL INTEREST COLUMN

Smaller dailies: The Sentinel-Record, Harry Porter, “the write time.” Larger dailies: Texarkana Gazette, Karl Richter, “A classic song that captures, compels emotion.” Smaller weeklies: South Arkansas Sun, Hampton, Jeri Shire, “This old house.” Medium weeklies: Carroll County News, Robert Cox, “We’ll be OK.” Larger weeklies: Stone County Leader, Steve Watkins, “Rural roots.”

HUMOROUS COLUMN

All dailies: The Sentinel-Record, staff, “Unsolved TV murders.” Smaller weeklies: South Arkansas Sun, Jeri Shire, “Up close look.” Medium weeklies: Spring River Chronicle, Tammy Curtis, “Anti Hallmark it please.” Larger weeklies: The Leader, Rick Kron, “I’m proof that men are dumb.”

FREELANCE RECOGNITION

Smaller dailies: The Sentinel-Record, Corbet Deary, “Devil’s Den State Park.” Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Andrew Joseph, “The charitable son.” All weeklies: The Leader, Jim Harris, “Youth shooting sports are back.”

HEADLINE WRITING

Smaller dailies: Log Cabin Democrat, Joran Woodson, “Price is right at Greenbrier spelling bee.” Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Laurinda Joenks, “Traffic panel takes drivers head on.” Smaller weeklies: Montgomery County News, Dewayne Holloway, “Water leaks leave Norman high and dry.” Medium weeklies: Carroll County News, Scott Loftis, “FAA red-lights drag racing at county airport.” Larger weeklies: Stone County Leader, Steve Watkins, “Potentially purrfect business op.”

NEWS PHOTO

Smaller dailies: Harrison Daily Times, Lee H. Dunlap, “Single vehicle wreck.” Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Stephen Swofford, “Survivors weigh storm’s toll.” Smaller weeklies: Montgomery County News, Dewayne Holloway, “Liberty takes flight.” Medium weeklies: Carroll County News, Samantha Jones, “ESHS graduation.” Larger weeklies: The Leader, David Scolli, “Graduation celebration.”

FEATURE PHOTO

Smaller dailies: The Daily Citizen, Greg Geary, “The best part is the sweets…” Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Stephen Swofford, “Riding blind.” Smaller weeklies: Pocahontas Star Herald, John Allen French, “Hang on Dad!!!!” Medium weeklies: Carroll County News, David Bell, “Ice cream social.” Larger weeklies: The Madison County Record, Rod Harrington, “Huntsville hosts parade, rodeo.”

SPORTS ACTION PHOTO

Smaller dailies: The Saline Courier, Benton, Christie Heidelberg, “Miners try to snap skid on road.” Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Charlie Kaijo, “Perry’s HR, defense boost Bentonville.” Smaller weeklies: Montgomery County News, Dewayne Holloway, “They really want that ball.” Medium weeklies: Carroll County News, Charles Chappell, “Fumble recovery.” Larger weeklies: The Leader, David Scolli, “Pole vaulter and long jumper.”

SPORTS FEATURE PHOTO

Smaller dailies: The Daily Citizen, Al Fowler, “Jumping, running to new heights.” Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Charlie Kaijo, “Sunday softball.” Smaller weeklies: Pacesetting Times, Horseshoe Bend, Bobby Stapleton, “Long Horn jubilation.” Medium weeklies: Nashville News-Leader, John Schirmer, “Time to celebrate.” Larger dailies: Stone County Leader, Lori Freeze, “Special Olympics.”

2022 PHOTO OF THE YEAR

The Leader, David Scolli, “Pole vaulter and long jumper.”

PICTURE PAGE PHOTO ESSAY

Smaller dailies: The Daily Citizen, Al Fowler, “Spreading thankfulness.” Larger dailies: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Charlie Kaijo, “Comfort in the uncomfortable.” Smaller weeklies: The Helena World, Rick Kennedy, “West Side Elementary.” Medium weeklies: Spring River Chronicle, Tammy Curtis, “Daddy daughter dance.” Larger weeklies: Stone County Leader, Lori Freeze, “Youth baseball.”

BEST FRONT PAGE DESIGN

All dailies: The Sentinel-Record, staff. Smaller weeklies: The Mountaineer Echo, Denise Fuller, Robert Lyons, Peggy Mason. Medium weeklies: Carroll County News, Robert Cox. Larger weeklies: Stone County Leader, Lori Freeze.

GRAPHIC DESIGN PORTFOLIO

Smaller dailies: Malvern Daily Record, Gerren Smith. Larger dailies: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Stan Denman. All weeklies: Pacesetting Times, Carrie Johnson.