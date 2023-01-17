Pulaski County deputy arrested, placed on leave

A Pulaski County deputy was arrested on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday afternoon.

Janeka Watkins, 28, of Little Rock was arrested by the Little Rock Police Department at 5 p.m., a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Watkins was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic related charge, the release said.

According to authorities, Watkins was a deputy assigned to the patrol division.

She was placed on administrative leave by the sheriff’s office, authorities said.

Lt. Cody Burk, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said Tuesday that Watkins was placed on leave shortly after the arrest, while in the Pulaski County jail.

An internal investigation of the incident is being conducted by the Professional Standards Unity of the sheriff’s office, the release said.

At least two other Pulaski County sheriff’s office employees have been arrested this month.

Watkins’ arrest follows the arrests of Brandashia Hargraves, 24, after police say she brandished a gun at her neighbor during a noise complaint on Jan. 9 and 25-year-old Tierra Pruitt, a contractor working in the county jail after authorities said she gave an inmate contraband.