FRIDAY, FEB. 5: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. We'll be publishing these roundups in English and Marshallese You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

Here are this week’s five important things to know about the coronavirus.

• Arkansas has recorded 302,899 confirmed and probable cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data posted Feb. 5. State health officials have reported 5,009 covid-19 deaths and 280,868 recoveries. Officials also reported that Arkansas has given 347,806 doses of the covid-19 vaccine.

• Hospitalizations and active cases increased Wednesday, and state Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said Arkansans should continue to take precautions such as masking and social distancing, especially during the upcoming Super Bowl on Feb. 7.

• Gov. Asa Hutchinson, citing declining case numbers early in the week, said Feb. 2 that he won't extend his Nov. 19 directive that required restaurants and bars to close at 11 p.m. Without the extension, the directive expired Feb. 3.

• Arkansas, like other states, is getting a 5% increase in the amount of covid-19 vaccine it receives weekly because of increased production by one of the manufacturers, Hutchinson said Feb. 2. Walmart will also receive about 10,000 doses of vaccine starting Feb. 11 that will be given out at more than 60 of its stores across the state, he said.

• Even though thousands have received covid-19 vaccinations, doctors and scientists say it will be months before Arkansans will be able to stop wearing masks, socially distancing and taking other preventive measures. Scientists are still studying whether those who receive the vaccine can transmit the coronavirus to others, according to a leading state researcher.

