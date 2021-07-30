July 30, 2021: This week in Arkansas news

Here are some of this week's top stories from the Democrat-Gazette.

Gov. Hutchinson reinstates public health emergency

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday reinstated Arkansas' public health emergency and said he would call a special session to lift a state law's prohibition on mask requirements for kindergarten through 12th-grade public schools.

Hutchinson also said he would submit a request through a mutual aid network for other states to send health care workers to Arkansas and that he had directed the Department of Health to explore ways to streamline rules to allow retired health workers to more easily return to work.

At his request, he said the federal government was sending a "surge response team" to Arkansas to evaluate ways to maximize hospital capacity.

The Republican governor made the announcements as the state's count of cases rose by 2,843 — the largest one-day new case total since Jan. 21.

Two with ties to Arkansas win Olympic medals in Tokyo

After Greenbrier's Kayle Browning missed two of her 25 shots in the first round of qualifying in women's trap shooting at the Tokyo Olympics, she began to climb out of the middle of the pack.

She ended up winning the silver medal Thursday in the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range.

Meanwhile, Kelsey Plum helped the U.S. women's 3-on-3 basketball team win the gold medal in the event's Olympic debut. She served as a graduate assistant for the University of Arkansas' women's basketball team last season.

Read our guide to Olympians with ties to Arkansas for more information on the athletes.

Fulbright statue to remain in place at UA, context to be added

The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees approved a resolution that will keep a statue of former U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright in its current location on the Fayetteville campus but add context to the site to present Fulbright's "complex legacy."

No timeline was given for when changes to the site would take place.

University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt had recommended to trustees approval of the resolution, which comes after about a yearlong process to reconsider Fulbright's legacy given his opposition to racial integration and voting record on civil rights in the 1950s and 1960s.

The resolution also affirms the use of the Fulbright name for UA's arts and sciences college.

I-40 bridge to reopen Saturday night

The eastbound lanes of the Hernando de Soto bridge over the Mississippi River are scheduled to reopen Saturday night.

"The contractor is ahead of schedule and the eastbound lanes will now reopen tomorrow night!" the Tennessee Department of Transportation said in an update Friday afternoon. The westbound lanes will reopen on Aug. 6.

LRSD leaders might challenge ban on mask mandates

Little Rock School District leaders are considering a lawsuit to challenge the constitutionality of a state law that prohibits school districts from mandating the wearing of face masks on campus.

Mike Poore, superintendent of the 21,000-student capital city district, said Friday morning that he will ask the School Board to vote on whether to pursue the lawsuit at a special board meeting Wednesday.