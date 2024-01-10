Little Rock city board renames street ‘Bruce T. Moore Way’ in honor of late city manager

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors during a meeting on Tuesday voted to rename a portion of Arch Street that runs past the City Hall complex to "Bruce T. Moore Way" in honor of the late city manager.

In a unanimous voice vote, city board members adopted the resolution renaming the section of the street that runs from West 4th Street north to the Arkansas River.

Moore died in October at age 57. He spent nearly his entire professional career working for the city and had served as city manager since 2002, making him the longest-tenured city manager in Little Rock's history.

An emotional City Clerk Susan Langley, who was Moore's classmate at El Dorado High School, formally read the resolution at the lectern prior to the vote alongside Moore's fiancée, Siobhan Osborne, and others.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. requested that attendees observe a moment of silence in memory of Moore's life and legacy.

The resolution's text noted in part that "virtually every employee, Board Member and visitor in City Hall for as long as it stands at the corner of Broadway Street and West Markham Street will travel a portion of Arch Street [on a] daily basis, which makes renaming this particular street in his honor appropriate."

Assistant City Manager Emily Cox has served as acting city manager following Moore's death.

Scott and other officials have yet to outline any potential search or interview process meant to identify a permanent replacement for Moore. According to city code, the mayor has the power to nominate, hire or remove the city manager, subject to the approval of the city board.

During the same meeting on Tuesday, city board members confirmed three individuals to the board of directors of the Central Arkansas Library System for terms that will expire at the end of 2026.

Audrey Evans was reappointed to another three-year term.

Esperanza Massana-Crane, who was confirmed to the library system's board in 2021 to fill the term of a board member who had resigned, was confirmed to a full term of her own.

Karama Neal was appointed to her first term on the board.