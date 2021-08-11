LIST: Which Arkansas school districts will require masks for the 2021-2022 school year?

After an Arkansas judge temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates, some school districts have voted to require masks on campus. Read on for a list of districts that are or are not requiring masks. To add your school to the list, email webreleases@arkansasonline.com.

Masks required:

Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts in Hot Springs: A campus-wide mask mandate will be in effect immediately.

Bryant: All students, employees, and visitors will be required to wear a face covering (which covers the nose and mouth) while present on a school bus or in a school district building. The policy is in effect for up to 30 school days, the district announced on its Facebook page.

Camden-Fairview: The district announced on its website that masks will be required while in school buildings, but not when outside.

Conway: According to the district website, the school board has approved a mask mandate for all students and staff during the school day and on buses. The mandate is effective immediately, and can be adjusted based on the CDC’s community transmission status for covid.

England: The district will require all students and adults to wear masks for the 2021-2022 school year.

Eureka Springs: A mask mandate is in place for students and teachers. The district will split up the first day of school: 9th and 11th graders will return on Aug. 16 and 10th and 12th graders will return on Aug. 17, which will allow the teachers to have a “soft opening” and get procedures in place for the new school year. The district will continue daily screenings at the door.

Fayetteville: All K-12 students, staff members, and visitors to school buildings will be required to wear masks. Masks are required while attending classes, working or attending a school function in any school building, indoor facility, or other indoor areas of a school campus; and when driving or riding in school-provided transportation. The policy will remain in effect until further action taken by the school board.

Forrest City: The Forrest City School Board unanimously voted on Aug. 10 to enact a mask mandate for all students, staff, and visitors, the district announced on its Facebook page. The mandate also allows the superintendent to rescind or reenact the mask mandate for the remainder of the upcoming school year.

Fort Smith: The board approved a 60-day mask requirement at its Aug. 9 meeting. The mandate does not require students or staff to wear masks while outside, eating, or during personal circumstances.

Hope: Masks will be required for those in schools, on buses, or other campus buildings, the district announced.

Hot Springs: Masks will be required through Sept. 21, the district announced on its website.

Jonesboro: Masks will be required until the end of the school year, the district announced. The board is allowed to review the mandate every 30 days or at each regularly scheduled school board meeting.

Lake Hamilton: In a statement on the district website, the district announced all students, employees and visitors entering schools and indoor facilities within the Lake Hamilton School District must wear an appropriate face covering. All passengers and drivers on district school buses must wear an appropriate face covering.

The school board will review covid-19 case counts and related data monthly. The mask policy will expire on Dec. 17, 2021, or sooner, if the board moves to repeal it, or a court acts to reverse the temporary injunction or uphold Act 1002 of 2021.

Magnolia: According to the district website, the district policy states that if the covid-19 positive test rate for Columbia County exceeds 8%, “then masks will be worn by all school district employees, students, and visitors while inside any school district building, bus, van, or other vehicles.”

As of Aug. 10, the Columbia County positivity rate according to the Arkansas Department of Health was 10.7%.

Marion: The district will implement a mask policy for all students and staff beginning Aug. 11.

Prairie Grove: The board voted to require students and staff to wear masks in school and on any school transportation. The issue will be revisited at each board meeting.

Pulaski Special School District: The board unanimously approved the motion that masks be required for all students, staff and guests. After 60 days the mandate will be revisited, the district said in a statement on its website.

White Hall: Following recommendations from state health and education officials, the White Hall School District will require that all students and staff members wear face coverings on campus for 60 days starting Aug. 16, the first day of class.

Undecided:

Little Rock: The Little Rock School Board will further discuss and outline next steps following the filing of a lawsuit regarding masks during a Special Board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. The public may watch the meeting on the district’s YouTube channel: www.lrsdlive.com and provide public comment, using this link: https://lrsd.jotform.com/203496938448067

North Little Rock: On Aug. 6, the district wrote an update on its Facebook page stating, “the Superintendent will be meeting with legal counsel to determine immediate next steps. We will keep you updated.”

The district conducted a survey about implementing a mask requirement. School officials said 3,915 people took the survey and 82% of respondents supported a mask mandate for the district.

Masks not required:

Alma: The wearing of masks will not be required. Superintendent David Woolly wrote in a statement on the district website that the issue may be revisited if the law changes or future circumstances warrant. He added any student who wants to wear a mask may do so. Schools will have masks available or students can bring one from home.

Cabot: Masks will be optional, the district said as of Aug. 9.

Brianna Kwasnik contributed to this list.