10 glimmering Arkansas Christmas displays offer visitors holiday cheer

So many holiday lights! So little time until Christmas! That's the incandescent challenge for Arkansans who relish the gleam of public lighting displays in this season of good cheer.

The yearly "Arkansas Trail of Holiday Lights" brochure created by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism spotlights 58 such locations statewide. They're places for families to "feel the glow in Arkansas" that "creates warmth and excitement you can see in your children's faces."

Enthusiasts of all ages can come "not only to see the lights but to experience the magic of the holidays. There is warmth in the moments shared sipping cider, sitting on Santa's lap, cozying up on a carriage ride or taking a spin on an ice skating rink."

Here's a short list spotlighting some of the most notable displays. Unless otherwise mentioned, admission is free (although donations are accepted):

• Ashdown. Little River County Courthouse, a historic structure built in 1907, is lighted from dome to lawn in Ashdown. The illuminations will be sparkling each night through Jan. 1. Stepping off at 6 p.m. Monday will be the Ashdown Christmas parade, with Santa Claus in a starring role.

• Blytheville. Lights of the Delta, on display each evening through Christmas in Blytheville's Jingle Bell Park, boasts 6 million lights and costs $10 per car ($5 on Tuesdays). Free photos with Santa Claus are available every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. A souvenir-concession stand is open nightly, with entertainment each weekend.

• Crossett. Three miles north of Crossett, Finney's Christmas Wonderland extends along a half-mile circuit. There are several animated scenes, giant murals and an oval train drive-through tunnel. Also: a patriotic tableau, snow machines, a light show and Frosty the Snowman. Hours are 6-10 nightly through Dec. 31.

• Historic Washington State Park. The Christmas and Candlelight program takes place only twice -- this Saturday and Dec. 10. But it's a gorgeous presentation as thousands of luminaria candles glow along walkways from 5-8 p.m. During the day, visitors can enjoy horse-drawn surrey rides. A Christmas buffet is available 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at the Williams Tavern. Event admission is $10 ($6 for youngsters 6-12).

• Hot Springs. On the outskirts of the Spa City, Garvan Woodland Gardens is aglow through Dec. 31 with more than 4 million lights on its 17 wooded and abundantly planted acres. Visitors can also enjoy Santa in the gardens on selected evenings and music in Anthony Chapel on weeknights.

• Paris. Twenty-eight different trees decorated by local clubs and other organizations share the season's spotlight in Paris, which salutes its French name by lighting "the only Eiffel Tower in Arkansas" -- a much, much shorter one to be sure. Free horse-and-buggy rides are offered Saturday evenings to view the 100,000 lights on and around the courthouse.

• Pine Bluff. Promoted as "Arkansas' largest drive-through of holiday lights," Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends features more than 280 displays along its 1.3-mile length in Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Regional Park. Hours are 6-9 p.m. daily through Dec. 31.

• Searcy. An ice-skating rink in Spring Park is new to Searcy's celebration this year, and the state's largest Santa Claus collection can be seen downtown. Holiday lights are arrayed around the White County Courthouse and Rialto Theater. Harding University glows with more than 100,000 cascading lights.

• Sherwood. Open through Dec. 30, the mile-long trail of lights in Sherwood Forest includes such tableaux as reindeer in a soda shop, the Sherwood Express choo-choo and a field of angels. The entrance has reversed directions this year, so visitors should turn left just past Sylvan Hills High School and look for the lighted arch entryway in the Sherwood Sports Complex lot.

• Smackover. Oil Field Park at the Arkansas Museum of Natural Resources is the site, this Friday and Saturday as well as Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-18, for a walking tour past more than 200,000 lights accompanied by music from a Santa-theme rock band. The vignettes include a ginger-bread village and ice-skating bears. Admission is $10 per car.

The "Arkansas Trail of Holiday Lights" brochure can be downloaded at arkansas.com/TrailofHolidayLights and then perused or printed out.

Weekend on 12/01/2016