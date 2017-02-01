Arkansas Online

The invitation came from former state Sen. Kevin Smith of Helena, an Ernest Hemingway aficionado of the first order, and it proved irresistible: Hunt quail with Hemingway's grandson in Clay County on land near where the famous author once hunted. Smith said a group from Savannah, Ga., would fly in on a Friday after having purchased the hunt during a charitable auction in Key West, Fla. Part of the attraction for those who bid on the hunt was the chance to spend time with John Hemingway, whose father was Dr. Gregory Hemingway and whose grandfather was Ernest Hemingway.