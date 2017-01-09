Arkansas Online

Few things say more about the past than its vision of a future that never arrived. Consider the geodesic dome, one of Buckminster Fuller's innumerable brainstorms, which included visions of whole cities encased in a single dome and self-driving cars zooming around with loads of passengers. Think of him as the Leonardo da Vinci of his time, only one rattling off ideas at more than a mile a minute. He made Frank Lloyd Wright look like a relic of the past. Now he and various of his visions have moved to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark., a town which itself has become a vision of the future made real.