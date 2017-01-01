Arkansas Online

The road to the Other Place is paved with New Year's resolutions. The skeptic sees the new year as but an opportunity to renew old habits. A believer named G.K. Chesterton saw it differently: "The object of a New Year is not that we should have a new year. It is that we should have a new soul ... Unless a man starts on the strange assumption that he has never existed before, it is quite certain that he will never exist afterwards."