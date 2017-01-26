Arkansas Online

Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, January 26, 2017, 6:22 a.m.
Plans for satanic statue OK'd for public hearing

Plans for satanic statue OK'd for public hearing

State officials on Wednesday advanced plans for a Satanic Temple statue on the grounds of the Arkansas Capitol.

Crush of 911 calls inundates LR center

Upon hearing that her friend planned to commit suicide, Pamela Butler dialed 911. And waited.
Trump moves to build wall along border

Bail cut for man accused in rape of victim burned during esc...

A 23-year-old man accused of raping and chasing a woman into a west Little Rock utility substation, where she suffered electrical ...
Restaurant Transitions: Blue Sail opening March 1 in Little Rock; Kris and Sam’s cookie makes Good Housekeeping list

EDITORIAL: JOHN BRUMMETT

Arrested momentum

Whatever momentum might have existed for switching from electing Arkansas Supreme Court justices to appointing them by merit surely ...

SPORTS: WALLY HALL

Hogs flash grit of a team that wants to dance

The score was tied six times and the lead changed nine times, and with 6:02 to play Vanderbilt was ...

SPORTS: BRYAN HENDRICKS

Hunting, fishing alive on social media

I really appreciate the internet for its diverse communities of outdoors enthusiasts.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Voter-ID legislation moves to state House

A legislative committee on Wednesday advanced a bill aimed at resurrecting the requirements of a voter-identification law that was struck down by the Arkansas Supreme Court in 2014.

Fayetteville latest move for Dawson

One of the state's most successful high school football coaches is on his way to Northwest Arkansas to lead a perennial state power.

Mary Tyler Moore through the years

Arkansas School Choice rally at state Capitol

Daily Photos 01.26.2017

Business news in brief

Starbucks nominates Sam's Club CEO

Mike Anderson previews Vanderbilt

Mike Anderson previews Vanderbilt

Mike Anderson recaps Arkansas' 99-86 win over LSU

Mike Anderson recaps Arkansas' 99-86 win over LSU

Moses Kingsley and Anton Beard recap Arkansas' 99-86 win over LSU

Moses Kingsley and Anton Beard recap Arkansas' 99-86 win over LSU

In 2nd-longest bull run, Dow surpasses 20,000

The Dow Jones industrial average crossed the 20,000 mark for the first time Wednesday, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market.

Well enough alone

Charlie Collins sounds like a reasonable man. And, yes, it is perfectly reasonable to want young people to be safe and sound on the state's college campuses. With responsible, trained, accountable--and, yes, yes, yes, armed--adults there in case a madman sees his opportunity.

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

The Latest: Turkey warns against Syria 'spoilers'

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the Syrian conflict (all times local):

Fiat Chrysler profit jumped to $1.92 billion last year

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Automaker Fiat Chrysler saw net profit jump to 1.81 billion euros ($1.92 billion) last year as a more profitable model mix helped overcome a sales decline in North American markets.

The Latest: Trump expected to turn attention back to economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

