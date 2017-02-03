Arkansas Online

SPORTS: RICHARD DAVENPORT
Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema and running backs coach Reggie Mitchell paid a visit to Lutheran North High School in ...
SPORTS: WALLY HALL
It seemed obvious that Mike Anderson got his team's attention after the discouraging loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday.
EDITORIAL: DANA D. KELLEY
From the "alternative facts" file, which is decidedly bipartisan: Consider the so-called "Muslim ban," in reference to President Donald ...
The North Little Rock Police Department is responding to a bank robbery.
Bret Bielema recognizes the entertainment potential of a roomful of die-hard Arkansas Razorbacks fans combined with a bounty of video clips featuring the football program's latest crop of signees.
A mixed-use development and entertainment district is proposed for more than 5 acres of land at the foot of the Broadway Bridge in North Little Rock, officials announced Friday.
FAYETTEVILLE -- A Rogers teen pleaded guilty Friday to fatally stabbing a young man during a fight last year at a Springdale motel.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. laid off 511 employees from its Bentonville headquarters in January, Bentonville Mayor Bob McCaslin said Thursday. Wal-Mart declined to comment.
Unlike many filmmakers before him, Russellville native Eric England can evoke Quentin Tarantino's blood-drenched style without making one that seems like a weak echo of the Pulp Fiction director's movies.
President Donald Trump pledged to repeal a decades-old provision of tax law that prevents pastors from endorsing candidates, recommitting to a campaign promise during a speech at his first National Prayer Breakfast.
From the "alternative facts" file, which is decidedly bipartisan: Consider the so-called "Muslim ban," in reference to President Donald Trump's refugee executive order. Democratic lawmakers are wailing, lawsuits are flying, and hyped-up headlines like "Trump slams door on refugees" are saturating cyberspace.
TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the U.S. cannot afford to ignore destabilizing moves by Iran, but has no plans to respond by increasing American military forces in the Middle East.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska marijuana regulators thought they had snuffed out onsite use of marijuana at retail pot shops, but there may be an ember left.
PARIS (AP) — Paris was plunged into panic — again — when soldiers guarding the Louvre Museum shot an attacker who lunged at them with two machetes on Friday and shouted "Allahu Akbar!" as the historic landmark went into lockdown.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump launched his long-promised attack Friday on banking rules that were rushed into law after the nation's economic crisis, signing new orders after meeting with business and investment chiefs and pledging further action to free big banks from restrictions. Wall Street cheered him on, but Trump risks disillusioning his working-class voters.
SEATTLE (AP) — A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, siding with two states that urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country.
