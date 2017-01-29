Arkansas Online

Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, January 29, 2017, 6:36 p.m.
Arkansas has 2nd highest rate of infant sleep deaths

IN-DEPTH: In the U.S. and Arkansas, sleep deaths claim more babies between the ages of 1 month to 1 year than any other cause. Arkansas has a higher rate of infant sleep deaths than 48 other states.
Trump calls to Merkel, Putin, Abe cover gamut

For 2016, Arkansas legislator expenses at $2.3M

600 attend Little Rock abortion-rights rally

Bills bid to shield files, film of Arkansas police

With more Arkansas police departments deploying body cameras among their forces, lawmakers in Little Rock have proposed new limita...

ARKANSAS: LINDA HAYMES

Magazine to highlight Sissy Jones

ARKANSAS JEWEL: Longtime jeweler Sissy Jones, founder of Sissy's Log Cabin, is one of three jewelers being inducted into ...

SPORTS: RICK FIRES

Football: Dawson nears full circle in his return to Northwest Arkansas

If there is a modern version of the Arkansas Traveler, it is Billy Dawson -- he's been everywhere, man.

SPORTS: WALLY HALL

Absence of defensive grit disables Arkansas

The Hogs allowed the most points they've given up all season, and it could be an even more damaging ...

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / ArkansasOnline.com

Police say missing Huntsville woman has been found dead

Police say a missing northwest Arkansas woman has been found dead near her home.

Junior college defensive lineman commits to the Hogs

Junior college defensive lineman Melvin Johnson made an official visit to Arkansas in December and today publicly announced his commitment to the Hogs.

Rally for Reproductive Justice at state Capitol in Little Rock

Arkansas Big Buck Classic

Daily Photos 01.29.2017

Arkansas artists’ wallpaper goes global

In a converted seed mill off of Arkansas 23 in the Ozarks, Heidi and Christian Batteau are at work hand-making luxury wallpaper and shipping it around the world to the likes of Tiffany &amp; Co., Saks Fifth Avenue, the Koch Brothers and Chanel.

Little Rock 'pill mill' testimony gets probation for 2

A Texas husband and wife whose testimony at an August jury trial shed light on behind-the-scenes operations of a west Little Rock medical clinic dubbed a "pill mill" were rewarded Wednesday with probationary sentences.

Jaylen Barford recaps OSU's 99-71 win over Arkansas

Mike Anderson recaps OSU's 99-71 win over Arkansas

Dave Van Horn talks about Arkansas' preseason practice starting for 2017

In Arkansas, lives cut short; state has 2nd highest rate of infant sleep deaths

Avah Mae Forrester died Dec. 30, 2015, one of more than 1,000 infants in Arkansas since 1999 who appeared to be healthy when they went to sleep, then never woke up. Most died in surroundings that experts say were unsafe for babies less than a year old.

Arkansas artists’ wallpaper goes global

In a converted seed mill off of Arkansas 23 in the Ozarks, Heidi and Christian Batteau are at work hand-making luxury wallpaper and shipping it around the world to the likes of Tiffany &amp; Co., Saks Fifth Avenue, the Koch Brothers and Chanel.

Melanie Bynum Jackson

When Keith and Melanie Jackson were invited to lunch by friends and philanthropists Chip and Cindy Murphy, the Jacksons readily accepted. Sitting around a restaurant table in Little Rock last summer, Cindy broke the news that Melanie was selected Woman of the Year for the annual fundraising gala for Women and Children First, an organization that provides crisis intervention and shelter for domestic violence survivors and their children.

Judges stay parts of Trump order

WASHINGTON -- Two judges late Saturday stayed parts of President Donald Trump's executive order to temporarily halt immigration, specifically from seven Middle Eastern countries. Trump's order created fallout Saturday that stranded scores of foreign students, refugees and "green-card" holders overseas and in U.S. airport where they were detained and denied re-entry.

Cabinet fight!

Senators argued bitterly over Cabinet appointments in the hours following President Trump taking the oath of office on Jan. 20, with some Republicans suggesting Democrats were having a "temper tantrum" about the election outcome.

Military: First-known combat death since Trump in office

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's been described as the greatest burden any commander in chief must bear.

Survivor of WWII secret escape from Nazis dies in Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Harold Hayes, an Army medic and the last survivor of a group of medics and nurses who spent nine weeks evading capture in Nazi-occupied Albania during World War II, has died. He was 94.

Military: First-known combat death since Trump in office

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's been described as the greatest burden any commander in chief must bear.

Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Charles Koch first likened candidate Donald Trump's plan to ban Muslim immigrants to something Adolf Hitler would have done in Nazi Germany.

The Latest: Thousands protest traveler ban in San Francisco

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions (all times local):

