Arkansas Online

Sunday, February 05, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
U.S. halts ban on travel, says it will appeal

The government on Saturday suspended the enforcement of President Donald Trump's refugee and immigration ban and scurried to appeal a judge's order, dealing a blow to the new president's efforts to fulfill a campaign promise.
Tax-cut trade-off in Arkansas bill dismays anti-tax group

Sanctions just in, Iranians in drills shoot off missiles

Arkansas governor plans to look into infant sleep death rate

Harrison racial relations papers to be archived in Little Rock

ARKANSAS: LINDA HAYMES

Arkansas cyclist on U.S. team

ON A ROLL: Jason Macom recently took part in the U.S. Para-cycling Track National Championships at the VELO Sports ...

SPORTS: WALLY HALL

It's OK with Atlanta if game is for the birds

It is much more than a game.

SPORTS: RICHARD DAVENPORT

Another Henry ready to be a Hog

When Pulaski Academy's Hayden Henry announced his decision to accept a "blue shirt" offer from Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema, ...

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / ArkansasOnline.com

Coates leads No. 4 South Carolina past Arkansas, 79-49

Alaina Coates put together a second straight dominant performance in No. 4 South Carolina's blowout win at Arkansas.

AN BKW-GEO-ARK_059

Arkansas vs Georgia

Screen Shot 2017-02-03 at 11.43.35 AM

Proposed new entertainment district in downtown North Little Rock

black politics1

Daily Photos 02.05.2017

Walton Foundation invests in fund to help Arkansas businesses

The Walton Family Foundation will invest $750,000 in a nonprofit loan fund affiliated with Southern Bancorp to make it easier for small businesses in two Mississippi River Delta counties to obtain startup or day-to-day cash.

Ex-husband charged in Hot Springs stabbing

Police arrested a man on charges of aggravated residential burglary and second-degree domestic battery after his ex-wife was stabbed six times in Hot Springs, authorities said.

Dave Van Horn previews 2017 team at annual baseball media day

Dave Van Horn previews 2017 team at annual baseball media day

Mike Anderson recaps Alabama, previews Missouri

Mike Anderson recaps Alabama, previews Missouri

Mike Anderson recaps Arkansas' 87-68 win over Alabama

Mike Anderson recaps Arkansas' 87-68 win over Alabama

Newspeak lives on

Who says popular taste is always misguided? It can draw a bead of greatness like an officer with the Indian Imperial Police, which Eric Arthur Blair was, and for which, as he later wrote, "I was totally unsuited." As unsuited as he would later prove at making propaganda for the BBC. It was as a colonial police officer called on to shoot a rogue elephant that he knew he'd better get the job done with a single, sure shot. Because a second chance wasn't likely to arise as those charging tusks emerged out of a cloud of dust and desperation.

The Latest: Lawyer team packs up; immigrants getting through

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries (all times Eastern):

Travelers arrive in US to hugs and tears after ban is lifted

BOSTON (AP) — Travelers from the seven predominantly Muslim countries targeted by President Donald Trump enjoyed tearful reunions with loved ones in the U.S. on Sunday after a federal judge swept the ban aside.

Tiffany & Co. CEO resigns amid company's financial concerns

NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of luxury retailer Tiffany & Co. has stepped down amid concerns about the company's financial performance.

White House predicts courts will reinstate travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rebuffed in its bid for a quick reversal, the White House said Sunday it expected the courts to reaffirm President Donald Trump's executive power and reinstate a ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

