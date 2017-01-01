Arkansas Online

Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, January 01, 2017, 3:25 a.m.
With apologies, it's a wrap; Bielema, two seniors address pitfalls on, off the field Gallery

With apologies, it's a wrap; Bielema, two seniors address pitfalls on, off the field

Arkansas played one stirring half of football Thursday evening at the Belk Bowl. And one stinker.
Arkansas man arrested in death of alienated wife's beau

Arkansas man arrested in death of alienated wife's beau

New Little Rock radio station gives youths a voice

New Little Rock radio station gives youths a voice

ARKANSAS WEATHER RECAP: '16 saw floods, drought in state; La...

The year began with an abundance of water as flooding deluged the state's rivers, and it ended with a need for more rainfall becau...
Trump: Putin restraint 'very smart'

Trump: Putin restraint 'very smart'

More Latest News >

SPORTS: BRYAN HENDRICKS

NRCS giving 600,000 to create bobwhite habitat

Bobwhite quail will get some additional love this year from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

STYLE: HELAINE WILLIAMS

Manifesto for a more upbeat '17

And here's Part Two of how we need to handle 2017.

STYLE: MICHAEL STOREY

Hilarious Mick debuts after NFL doubleheader

Welcome to 2017. Let's begin the new year with a laugh. We could use one.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / ArkansasOnline.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

PHOTO: House in Little Rock damaged in fire

A house in Little Rock was damaged in a fire Saturday afternoon.

Allen-less Duke defeated on road

Virginia Tech entered Atlantic Coast Conference play with a sparkling record and several quality victories to its credit, but the Hokies hadn't faced a ranked foe all season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Featured Galleries

AP16358812518650

Carrie Fisher through the years

thumb01aaa

TOP TEN: Hogs blow 24-point lead in Belk Bowl loss to Hokies

horsewildart1

Daily Photos 12.31.2016

More Galleries

Firm tames truck's electricity

When Bruce Purkey, then a regional service engineer for a subsidiary of General Motors, landed an account with J.B. Hunt, there wasn't a suitable distributor for the starters, alternators and batteries the transportation company had ordered.

Arkansas man arrested in death of alienated wife's beau

A Columbia County man was being held without bail Friday on charges of capital murder and other offenses in the shooting death of his estranged wife's boyfriend.

Latest Videos

Mike Anderson recaps Arkansas' 81-72 loss to Florida

Mike Anderson recaps Arkansas' 81-72 loss to Florida

Daryl Macon and Moses Kingsley recap Arkansas' 81-72 loss to Florida

Daryl Macon and Moses Kingsley recap Arkansas' 81-72 loss to Florida

Mike White recaps Florida's 81-72 win over Arkansas

Mike White recaps Florida's 81-72 win over Arkansas

More Videos

Today's Newspaper

More Today's Newspaper Content >

Firm tames truck's electricity

When Bruce Purkey, then a regional service engineer for a subsidiary of General Motors, landed an account with J.B. Hunt, there wasn't a suitable distributor for the starters, alternators and batteries the transportation company had ordered.

More Today's Newspaper - Business* >

Paul John Wendel

There's always a competition among expectant mothers (and also their expectant obstetricians) to deliver the first baby in the new year.

More Today's Newspaper - Features* >

Trump: Putin restraint 'very smart'

President Vladimir Putin admonished the United States on Friday for trying to punish Russia but said his country will not immediately retaliate and instead will wait for a new U.S. approach by Donald Trump. The president-elect praised Putin's move and called him "very smart."

More Today's Newspaper - U.S. / World* >

New year, new man

The road to the Other Place is paved with New Year's resolutions. The skeptic sees the new year as but an opportunity to renew old habits. A believer named G.K. Chesterton saw it differently: "The object of a New Year is not that we should have a new year. It is that we should have a new soul ... Unless a man starts on the strange assumption that he has never existed before, it is quite certain that he will never exist afterwards."

More Today's Newspaper - Opinion and Letters* >

Allen-less Duke defeated on road

Virginia Tech entered Atlantic Coast Conference play with a sparkling record and several quality victories to its credit, but the Hokies hadn't faced a ranked foe all season.

More Today's Newspaper - Sports* >

Associated Press

More Associated Press Content >

Turkey: search launched for New Year's nightclub attacker

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish police are hunting for an assailant who — reportedly dressed as Santa Claus — opened fire at a crowded Istanbul nightclub during New Year's celebrations Sunday, killing at least 39 people and wounding close to 70 others in what authorities said was a terror attack.

More AP Top Headlines News >

New Year's revelers ring in 2017 in Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — Confetti fell, fireworks boomed and TV cameras rolled as a massive crowd in Times Square said goodbye to a dizzying year dominated by a bitter presidential election and gave a full-throated cheer to the prospect of a better 2017.

More AP National News >

The Latest: Eyewitness describes seeing attacker open fire

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Latest on a deadly attack on an Istanbul nightclub. (all times local):

More AP World News >

China's manufacturing expands for 5th consecutive month

BEIJING (AP) — Activity at China's factories slowed in December but still represented the fifth consecutive month of expansion in the latest sign that the world's No. 2 economy is stabilizing.

More AP Money/Business News >

Trump expresses doubts about security of all computers

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says that "no computer is safe" when it comes to keeping information private, expressing new skepticism about the security of online communications his administration is likely to use for everything from day-to-day planning to international relations.

More AP Politics News >

SPECIAL PUBLICATIONS

Read Online

Other Publications

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

CENTRAL ARKANSAS BUSINESS DIRECTORY

Arkansas Online