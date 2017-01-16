Arkansas Online

Subscribe Register Login

Monday, January 16, 2017, 10:19 a.m.
CIA director blasts Trump over Russians; president-elect’s impulsivity dangerous, Brennan warns

NEW YORK -- The outgoing CIA director said Sunday that Donald Trump lacks a full understanding of the threat Moscow poses to the United States, delivering a public lecture to the president-elect that further highlighted the state of Trump's relations with American intelligence ag...
As bid for King day split revived, Lee fetes scarce

Trump's inaugural draws big donors

Envoys in Paris urge Israelis, Palestinians to revive peace talks

Arkansas roads agency looks at fee levy for electric, hybrid...

A proposal to increase the annual registration fee for electric vehicles to a level equal to what gasoline-powered vehicles pay in...

SPORTS: NATE ALLEN

Vorsanger, Bickford left their mark

They didn't play the games, but Fred Vorsanger and Charles Bickford were uniquely a part of them.

ARKANSAS: LINDA HAYMES

Arkansan tours as part of Don Henley's band

HE'S WITH THE BAND: When Don Henley takes the stage at the Robinson Center in Little Rock on Friday, ...

SPORTS: WALLY HALL

Hardly exhilarating, but Hogs get job done

Arkansas center Moses Kingsley scored his first field goal with 5:04 to play in the first half at Walton ...

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / ArkansasOnline.com

Arkansas man, 33, killed in 3-wheeler accident

An Arkansas man was killed after he lost control of his three-wheeler and crashed Sunday evening, authorities said.

Packing their bags: Green Bay ousts Dallas on last-second FG

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Aaron Rodgers didn't need another Hail Mary this time.

Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Domikia Davis, 13900 Chrys Cove, Jan. 11, 2017, Chapter 13.

Man accused of fatally shooting Little Rock woman arrested in Illinois

A West Memphis man wanted in a fatal shooting last month in Little Rock has been arrested in Illinois, authorities said Monday.

Mike Anderson recaps Arkansas' 92-73 win over Missouri

Daryl Macon and Jaylen Barford recap Arkansas' 92-73 win over Missouri

Kim Anderson recaps Arkansas' 92-73 win over Missouri

Reviving a decades-old flash point of Arkansas politics, Gov. Asa Hutchinson has again proposed separating the state's dual celebration of the birthdays of civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Wage chief: Shoring up gig economy risky

President Barack Obama's outgoing wage and hour enforcement chief says fellow Democrats who want to revamp labor laws to accommodate a market increasingly populated with short-term contract and freelance workers in the so-called the gig economy are making a big mistake.

PHOTOS: Exploring tunnel beneath downtown Hot Springs is dark, steamy adventure

HOT SPRINGS -- When I was young, I told people I longed to go on eccentric adventures, like bicycling across the nation or floating down the Mississippi River to New Orleans in a homemade raft. They told me I would outgrow such yearnings. They were wrong.

NEW YORK -- The outgoing CIA director said Sunday that Donald Trump lacks a full understanding of the threat Moscow poses to the United States, delivering a public lecture to the president-elect that further highlighted the state of Trump's relations with American intelligence agencies.

Some good may come

Oh, swell. Another blue-ribbon legislative task force. How come there's never a yellow-ribbon task force? Or green? Green is a wonderful color, if you can find it this time of year.

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Aaron Rodgers didn't need another Hail Mary this time.

Police: 5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — A shooting attack at an electronic music festival in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen on Monday left five people dead, including two Canadians, an Italian and a Colombian, authorities said.

Military going ahead with plan for low-level fighter jets

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A proposal to lower the flight ceiling for noisy fighter jets has dragged on for so long that residents can be forgiven if they've put it out of their minds.

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — A shooting attack at an electronic music festival in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen on Monday left five people dead, including two Canadians, an Italian and a Colombian, authorities said.

IMF boosts growth forecast for US, cites Trump impact

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Monetary Fund is raising its forecast for the U.S. economy this year and in 2018, reflecting an expected boost from the economic policies of President-elect Donald Trump.

