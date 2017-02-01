Arkansas Online

Subscribe Register Login

Authorities: 2-year-old boy killed in elevator accident at Little Rock home

Wednesday, February 01, 2017, 2:26 p.m.
SIGNING DAY: Guide to Razorbacks' recruiting class + live updates all day

Live updates all day plus photos and information on all Arkansas commitments.

Police: 2 arrested after newborn's remains found in refriger...

Police have arrested two women after a newborn’s remains were found in the kitchen refrigerator of a Northwest Arkansas home.
Ex-Arkansas principal pleads not guilty in 2nd sex case

Little Rock firefighters respond to blaze at Hillcrest resid...

The Little Rock Fire Department is responding to a fire at a residence in the city’s Hillcrest neighborhood.
Trump eyes Senate 'nuclear' option on Supreme Court nominee UPDATE

SPORTS: WALLY HALL

Margin for error shrinks after loss to OSU

With 10 regular-season games remaining, all SEC games, the Arkansas Razorbacks have little wiggle room if they want to ...

EDITORIAL: PAUL GREENBERG

PAUL GREENBERG: In such an age

George Orwell, also known as Eric Blair, put it like this: "All writers are vain, selfish and lazy, and ...

FOOD: KELLY BRANT

FRONT BURNER: Bacon, beef lovers have new reason to rejoice

Beef, bacon, hot peppers and cheese. Nutritional statistics aside, what's not to love?

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / ArkansasOnline.com

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas bill aimed at forcing Amazon to collect sales taxes advances

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas Senate panel has advanced a proposal aimed at forcing Amazon to begin collecting state sales taxes, as lawmakers eye potential revenue from the e-commerce company to pay for more tax cuts in two years.

LIVE: Bret Bielema breaks down Arkansas' 2017 recruiting class

Follow along as Bret Bielema breaks down Arkansas' 2017 recruiting class on National Signing Day.

Economic survey for region including Arkansas suggests more improvement in January

OMAHA, Neb. — Results from a monthly survey of business supply managers suggest economic conditions continue to improve in nine states including Arkansas.

Mike Anderson recaps OSU, previews Alabama

Jaylen Barford recaps OSU's 99-71 win over Arkansas

Mike Anderson recaps OSU's 99-71 win over Arkansas

Today's Newspaper

Arkansas girl, 14, accused of fatally stabbing man with broken glass

A 14-year-old Arkansas girl fatally stabbed a 38-year-old man with a broken piece of glass and now faces a second-degree murder charge, according to Capt. Scott Adams, commander of the Blytheville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.

Profit falls 40% in 4Q as gas fields sting Exxon

DALLAS -- Exxon Mobil on Tuesday posted its smallest quarterly profit in 18 years as low oil and gas prices pushed the company to write down the value of some natural gas holdings in the United States.

Trump picks Gorsuch for court

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump nominated Colorado federal appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

REX NELSON: Hunting with Hemingway

The invitation came from former state Sen. Kevin Smith of Helena, an Ernest Hemingway aficionado of the first order, and it proved irresistible: Hunt quail with Hemingway's grandson in Clay County on land near where the famous author once hunted. Smith said a group from Savannah, Ga., would fly in on a Friday after having purchased the hunt during a charitable auction in Key West, Fla. Part of the attraction for those who bid on the hunt was the chance to spend time with John Hemingway, whose father was Dr. Gregory Hemingway and whose grandfather was Ernest Hemingway.

Associated Press

Amid Trump's shake-up, many wondering 'what's coming next'

Days into an administration that promised to govern by upheaval, Donald Trump's White House has been the target of massive protests, defied reporters who questioned fact-challenged statements and issued a blur of lightning-rod executive actions. The speed and depth of it all have left many Americans apprehensive: Even some who longed for a shake-up are unsettled by a sense of chaos it has unleashed.

Parole hearing underway for follower of Charles Manson

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former follower of cult leader Charles Manson is seeking parole for the 31st time after California governors blocked four previous recommendations for his release.

Israel evacuates West Bank outpost amid new settlement binge

AMONA, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces uprooted this West Bank outpost on Wednesday, removing residents and hundreds of their supporters in sometimes violent clashes as they dismantled a community that has become a symbol of Jewish settler defiance.

The Latest: 2 Republicans say they oppose Education pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees (all times local):

Senators spar at hearing as Democrats fume over Trump picks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Partisan tensions flared in the usually decorous Senate Judiciary Committee. It's a sign of simmering anger as Democrats have tried unsuccessfully to block President Donald Trump's Cabinet picks.

