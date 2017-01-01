Arkansas Online

SPORTS: BRYAN HENDRICKS
Bobwhite quail will get some additional love this year from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
STYLE: HELAINE WILLIAMS
And here's Part Two of how we need to handle 2017.
STYLE: MICHAEL STOREY
Welcome to 2017. Let's begin the new year with a laugh. We could use one.
ADVERTISEMENT
A house in Little Rock was damaged in a fire Saturday afternoon.
Virginia Tech entered Atlantic Coast Conference play with a sparkling record and several quality victories to its credit, but the Hokies hadn't faced a ranked foe all season.
| 14 mins. ago
| 15 mins. ago
| 17 mins. ago
| 19 mins. ago
ADVERTISEMENT
When Bruce Purkey, then a regional service engineer for a subsidiary of General Motors, landed an account with J.B. Hunt, there wasn't a suitable distributor for the starters, alternators and batteries the transportation company had ordered.
| 1 hr. ago
| 1 hr. ago
| 1 hr. ago
| 1 hr. ago
A Columbia County man was being held without bail Friday on charges of capital murder and other offenses in the shooting death of his estranged wife's boyfriend.
A Columbia County man was being held without bail Friday on charges of capital murder and other offenses in the shooting death of his estranged wife's boyfriend.
When Bruce Purkey, then a regional service engineer for a subsidiary of General Motors, landed an account with J.B. Hunt, there wasn't a suitable distributor for the starters, alternators and batteries the transportation company had ordered.
| 1 hr. ago
| 1 hr. ago
| 1 hr. ago
| 1 hr. ago
There's always a competition among expectant mothers (and also their expectant obstetricians) to deliver the first baby in the new year.
| 26 mins. ago
| 27 mins. ago
| 28 mins. ago
| 29 mins. ago
President Vladimir Putin admonished the United States on Friday for trying to punish Russia but said his country will not immediately retaliate and instead will wait for a new U.S. approach by Donald Trump. The president-elect praised Putin's move and called him "very smart."
The road to the Other Place is paved with New Year's resolutions. The skeptic sees the new year as but an opportunity to renew old habits. A believer named G.K. Chesterton saw it differently: "The object of a New Year is not that we should have a new year. It is that we should have a new soul ... Unless a man starts on the strange assumption that he has never existed before, it is quite certain that he will never exist afterwards."
| 1 hr. ago
| 1 hr. ago
| 1 hr. ago
| 1 hr. ago
Virginia Tech entered Atlantic Coast Conference play with a sparkling record and several quality victories to its credit, but the Hokies hadn't faced a ranked foe all season.
| 5 mins. ago
| 6 mins. ago
| 8 mins. ago
| 10 mins. ago
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish police are hunting for an assailant who — reportedly dressed as Santa Claus — opened fire at a crowded Istanbul nightclub during New Year's celebrations Sunday, killing at least 39 people and wounding close to 70 others in what authorities said was a terror attack.
January 1, 2017 1:34 a.m.
January 1, 2017 1:12 a.m.
January 1, 2017 12:38 a.m.
December 31, 2016 11:59 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Confetti fell, fireworks boomed and TV cameras rolled as a massive crowd in Times Square said goodbye to a dizzying year dominated by a bitter presidential election and gave a full-throated cheer to the prospect of a better 2017.
December 31, 2016 11:49 p.m.
December 31, 2016 11:31 p.m.
December 31, 2016 11:15 p.m.
December 31, 2016 11 p.m.
ISTANBUL (AP) — The Latest on a deadly attack on an Istanbul nightclub. (all times local):
January 1, 2017 2:04 a.m.
January 1, 2017 1:36 a.m.
January 1, 2017 12:38 a.m.
December 31, 2016 11:59 p.m.
BEIJING (AP) — Activity at China's factories slowed in December but still represented the fifth consecutive month of expansion in the latest sign that the world's No. 2 economy is stabilizing.
December 31, 2016 2:10 p.m.
December 31, 2016 9:15 a.m.
December 31, 2016 6:07 a.m.
December 30, 2016 5:18 p.m.
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says that "no computer is safe" when it comes to keeping information private, expressing new skepticism about the security of online communications his administration is likely to use for everything from day-to-day planning to international relations.
December 31, 2016 10:34 a.m.
December 31, 2016 1:30 a.m.
December 31, 2016 1:29 a.m.
December 31, 2016 1:26 a.m.