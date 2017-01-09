Arkansas Online

SPORTS: NATE ALLEN
Louisville, Ole Miss and Texas A&M comprise company that Arkansas seeks to avoid.
BUSINESS: CHRIS BAHN
Springdale currently has -- and will likely add to -- an assortment of brew pubs, cafes, bike shops and ...
SPORTS: WALLY HALL
In the end, it appears the College Football Playoffs selection committee got it right. College football's two best teams, ...
ADVERTISEMENT
The driver of a vehicle that struck a 7-year-old Arkansas boy last week as the youth crossed the street to get on a school bus has been arrested, authorities said Monday.
| 1 hr. ago
| 1 hr. ago
| 1 hr. ago
| 1 hr. ago -
Follow our live blog as Mike Anderson reviews the Kentucky loss and previews Tuesday's home matchup with Mississippi State.
ADVERTISEMENT
ALEXANDER Quincy Warren Singleton II, 9220 Arkansas 5 North, Jan. 3, 2017, Chapter 13.
The driver of a vehicle that struck a 7-year-old Arkansas boy last week as the youth crossed the street to get on a school bus has been arrested, authorities said Monday.
| 49 mins. ago
| 52 mins. ago
| 2 hrs. ago
| 3 hrs. ago
Police were investigating the city's first homicide of the year Sunday night after a man was shot in south Little Rock, authorities said.
WASHINGTON -- Some of America's biggest cable companies are asking the government to roll back a landmark set of privacy regulations it approved last fall -- kicking off an effort by the industry and its allies to dismantle key Internet policies of the Obama years.
Arkansans who have been sprayed by a spotted skunk should count themselves very lucky, because it doesn't happen every day. Or month. Or year.
WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama, after an intelligence report describing Russian hacking of the 2016 U.S. election campaign, said he's surprised by the extent to which false information has been able to influence the nation's democratic processes.
Few things say more about the past than its vision of a future that never arrived. Consider the geodesic dome, one of Buckminster Fuller's innumerable brainstorms, which included visions of whole cities encased in a single dome and self-driving cars zooming around with loads of passengers. Think of him as the Leonardo da Vinci of his time, only one rattling off ideas at more than a mile a minute. He made Frank Lloyd Wright look like a relic of the past. Now he and various of his visions have moved to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark., a town which itself has become a vision of the future made real.
TAMPA, Fla. -- Nick Saban and Alabama are on the verge of leaving college football history behind.
DALLAS (AP) — A white Texas policeman was suspended without pay for 10 days, but will not be fired, after an incident in which he was caught on video wrestling a black woman and her daughter to the ground, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald announced Monday.
January 9, 2017 2:03 p.m.
January 9, 2017 1:41 p.m.
January 9, 2017 1:01 p.m.
January 9, 2017 12:59 p.m.
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's new Republican governor said Monday he would stick with his Democratic predecessor's long-term goal of getting 90 percent of the energy needed in the state from renewable sources by 2050.
January 9, 2017 2:19 p.m.
January 9, 2017 2:14 p.m.
January 9, 2017 2:08 p.m.
January 9, 2017 2:08 p.m.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say the head of the consular section at the Russian Embassy in Athens has been found dead in his apartment, but there are no immediate indications of foul play.
January 9, 2017 12:49 p.m.
January 9, 2017 12:45 p.m.
January 9, 2017 12:26 p.m.
January 9, 2017 10:34 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers increased their borrowing in November at the fastest pace in three months.
January 9, 2017 1:58 p.m.
January 9, 2017 1:45 p.m.
January 9, 2017 1:31 p.m.
January 9, 2017 1:18 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress (all times local):
January 9, 2017 1:39 p.m.
January 9, 2017 1:08 p.m.
January 9, 2017 12:59 p.m.
January 9, 2017 10:54 a.m.