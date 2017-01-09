Arkansas Online

Subscribe Register Login

Monday, January 09, 2017, 3:07 p.m.
Victim of Little Rock's 1st homicide of 2017 identified; 1 arrested on firearm charges

One person was arrested on a charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm after Little Rock's first homicide of the year Sunday night, authorities said Monday.
House speaker re-elected, Senate president urges civility as Arkansas session begins

Sheriff: Driver of vehicle that hit Arkansas boy near school bus arrested

Arkansas mother charged after newborn tests positive for meth, sheriff says

Trump son-in-law Kushner to take senior White House role

SPORTS: NATE ALLEN

No time for hangover after Kentucky test

Louisville, Ole Miss and Texas A&M comprise company that Arkansas seeks to avoid.

BUSINESS: CHRIS BAHN

Advocate urges Arkansas town to embrace its diverse, blue-collar culture

Springdale currently has -- and will likely add to -- an assortment of brew pubs, cafes, bike shops and ...

SPORTS: WALLY HALL

4-team playoff fine, but 8 would be great

In the end, it appears the College Football Playoffs selection committee got it right. College football's two best teams, ...

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / ArkansasOnline.com

Mike Anderson reviews Kentucky, previews Mississippi State

Follow our live blog as Mike Anderson reviews the Kentucky loss and previews Tuesday's home matchup with Mississippi State.

Featured Galleries

AP17008141985980

Arkansas falls to Kentucky at Rupp Arena

IMG_0301

Belk Bowl Parties

wild art fountain

Daily Photos 01.09.2017

Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Quincy Warren Singleton II, 9220 Arkansas 5 North, Jan. 3, 2017, Chapter 13.

Sheriff: Driver of vehicle that hit Arkansas boy near school bus arrested

The driver of a vehicle that struck a 7-year-old Arkansas boy last week as the youth crossed the street to get on a school bus has been arrested, authorities said Monday.

Latest Videos

De'Aaron Fox recaps Kentucky's 97-71 win over Arkansas

Manny Watkins recaps Arkansas' 97-71 loss at Kentucky

VIDEO: Jaylen Barford recaps Arkansas' 97-71 loss at Kentucky

Today's Newspaper

Net providers push to repeal privacy rules

WASHINGTON -- Some of America's biggest cable companies are asking the government to roll back a landmark set of privacy regulations it approved last fall -- kicking off an effort by the industry and its allies to dismantle key Internet policies of the Obama years.

State skunk search requesting helpers

Arkansans who have been sprayed by a spotted skunk should count themselves very lucky, because it doesn't happen every day. Or month. Or year.

Misjudged hackers' sway in election, Obama says

WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama, after an intelligence report describing Russian hacking of the 2016 U.S. election campaign, said he's surprised by the extent to which false information has been able to influence the nation's democratic processes.

Fly's-eye view

Few things say more about the past than its vision of a future that never arrived. Consider the geodesic dome, one of Buckminster Fuller's innumerable brainstorms, which included visions of whole cities encased in a single dome and self-driving cars zooming around with loads of passengers. Think of him as the Leonardo da Vinci of his time, only one rattling off ideas at more than a mile a minute. He made Frank Lloyd Wright look like a relic of the past. Now he and various of his visions have moved to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark., a town which itself has become a vision of the future made real.

Saban-metric era 1 victory away

TAMPA, Fla. -- Nick Saban and Alabama are on the verge of leaving college football history behind.

Associated Press

Chief: Texas policeman suspended for 10 days after incident

DALLAS (AP) — A white Texas policeman was suspended without pay for 10 days, but will not be fired, after an incident in which he was caught on video wrestling a black woman and her daughter to the ground, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald announced Monday.

Vermont's new governor sticking with renewable energy goal

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's new Republican governor said Monday he would stick with his Democratic predecessor's long-term goal of getting 90 percent of the energy needed in the state from renewable sources by 2050.

Russian consul in Athens found dead; no signs of foul play

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say the head of the consular section at the Russian Embassy in Athens has been found dead in his apartment, but there are no immediate indications of foul play.

Credit card spending jumped in November

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumers increased their borrowing in November at the fastest pace in three months.

The Latest: Schumer says Trump picks must comply with checks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress (all times local):

