Arkansas Online

SPORTS: WALLY HALL
With 10 regular-season games remaining, all SEC games, the Arkansas Razorbacks have little wiggle room if they want to ...
EDITORIAL: PAUL GREENBERG
George Orwell, also known as Eric Blair, put it like this: "All writers are vain, selfish and lazy, and ...
FOOD: KELLY BRANT
Beef, bacon, hot peppers and cheese. Nutritional statistics aside, what's not to love?
LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas Senate panel has advanced a proposal aimed at forcing Amazon to begin collecting state sales taxes, as lawmakers eye potential revenue from the e-commerce company to pay for more tax cuts in two years.
Follow along as Bret Bielema breaks down Arkansas' 2017 recruiting class on National Signing Day.
OMAHA, Neb. — Results from a monthly survey of business supply managers suggest economic conditions continue to improve in nine states including Arkansas.
Police have arrested two women after a newborn’s remains were found in the kitchen refrigerator of a Northwest Arkansas home.
A 14-year-old Arkansas girl fatally stabbed a 38-year-old man with a broken piece of glass and now faces a second-degree murder charge, according to Capt. Scott Adams, commander of the Blytheville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.
DALLAS -- Exxon Mobil on Tuesday posted its smallest quarterly profit in 18 years as low oil and gas prices pushed the company to write down the value of some natural gas holdings in the United States.
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump nominated Colorado federal appeals Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
The invitation came from former state Sen. Kevin Smith of Helena, an Ernest Hemingway aficionado of the first order, and it proved irresistible: Hunt quail with Hemingway's grandson in Clay County on land near where the famous author once hunted. Smith said a group from Savannah, Ga., would fly in on a Friday after having purchased the hunt during a charitable auction in Key West, Fla. Part of the attraction for those who bid on the hunt was the chance to spend time with John Hemingway, whose father was Dr. Gregory Hemingway and whose grandfather was Ernest Hemingway.
WEST FORK -- West Fork didn't let its first loss of the season linger.
Days into an administration that promised to govern by upheaval, Donald Trump's White House has been the target of massive protests, defied reporters who questioned fact-challenged statements and issued a blur of lightning-rod executive actions. The speed and depth of it all have left many Americans apprehensive: Even some who longed for a shake-up are unsettled by a sense of chaos it has unleashed.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former follower of cult leader Charles Manson is seeking parole for the 31st time after California governors blocked four previous recommendations for his release.
AMONA, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces uprooted this West Bank outpost on Wednesday, removing residents and hundreds of their supporters in sometimes violent clashes as they dismantled a community that has become a symbol of Jewish settler defiance.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees (all times local):
WASHINGTON (AP) — Partisan tensions flared in the usually decorous Senate Judiciary Committee. It's a sign of simmering anger as Democrats have tried unsuccessfully to block President Donald Trump's Cabinet picks.
