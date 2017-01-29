Arkansas Online

ARKANSAS: LINDA HAYMES
ARKANSAS JEWEL: Longtime jeweler Sissy Jones, founder of Sissy's Log Cabin, is one of three jewelers being inducted into ...
SPORTS: RICK FIRES
If there is a modern version of the Arkansas Traveler, it is Billy Dawson -- he's been everywhere, man.
SPORTS: WALLY HALL
The Hogs allowed the most points they've given up all season, and it could be an even more damaging ...
Police say a missing northwest Arkansas woman has been found dead near her home.
Junior college defensive lineman Melvin Johnson made an official visit to Arkansas in December and today publicly announced his commitment to the Hogs.
In a converted seed mill off of Arkansas 23 in the Ozarks, Heidi and Christian Batteau are at work hand-making luxury wallpaper and shipping it around the world to the likes of Tiffany & Co., Saks Fifth Avenue, the Koch Brothers and Chanel.
A Texas husband and wife whose testimony at an August jury trial shed light on behind-the-scenes operations of a west Little Rock medical clinic dubbed a "pill mill" were rewarded Wednesday with probationary sentences.
Avah Mae Forrester died Dec. 30, 2015, one of more than 1,000 infants in Arkansas since 1999 who appeared to be healthy when they went to sleep, then never woke up. Most died in surroundings that experts say were unsafe for babies less than a year old.
When Keith and Melanie Jackson were invited to lunch by friends and philanthropists Chip and Cindy Murphy, the Jacksons readily accepted. Sitting around a restaurant table in Little Rock last summer, Cindy broke the news that Melanie was selected Woman of the Year for the annual fundraising gala for Women and Children First, an organization that provides crisis intervention and shelter for domestic violence survivors and their children.
WASHINGTON -- Two judges late Saturday stayed parts of President Donald Trump's executive order to temporarily halt immigration, specifically from seven Middle Eastern countries. Trump's order created fallout Saturday that stranded scores of foreign students, refugees and "green-card" holders overseas and in U.S. airport where they were detained and denied re-entry.
Senators argued bitterly over Cabinet appointments in the hours following President Trump taking the oath of office on Jan. 20, with some Republicans suggesting Democrats were having a "temper tantrum" about the election outcome.
WASHINGTON (AP) — It's been described as the greatest burden any commander in chief must bear.
MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Harold Hayes, an Army medic and the last survivor of a group of medics and nurses who spent nine weeks evading capture in Nazi-occupied Albania during World War II, has died. He was 94.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Charles Koch first likened candidate Donald Trump's plan to ban Muslim immigrants to something Adolf Hitler would have done in Nazi Germany.
LONDON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions (all times local):
