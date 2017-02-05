Arkansas Online

Who says popular taste is always misguided? It can draw a bead of greatness like an officer with the Indian Imperial Police, which Eric Arthur Blair was, and for which, as he later wrote, "I was totally unsuited." As unsuited as he would later prove at making propaganda for the BBC. It was as a colonial police officer called on to shoot a rogue elephant that he knew he'd better get the job done with a single, sure shot. Because a second chance wasn't likely to arise as those charging tusks emerged out of a cloud of dust and desperation.