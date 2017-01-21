Arkansas Online

Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, January 21, 2017, 9:21 p.m.
Tornado warnings in state expire; watch still in effect for some counties

Tornado warnings in state expire; watch still in effect for some counties

No tornado warnings remained active in Arkansas after 9 p.m., though a tornado watch was set for part of the state through early Sunday morning.
President Trump sworn into office; ‘the forgotten’ get turn now, he says Gallery

President Trump sworn into office; ‘the forgotten’ get turn ...

PHOTOS: Thousands walk in Women's March to state Capitol in downtown Little Rock Gallery

PHOTOS: Thousands walk in Women's March to state Capitol in ...

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 2 in North Little Rock

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 2 in North Little Rock

September trial is set in Arkansas doctor's rape case

September trial is set in Arkansas doctor's rape case

More Latest News >

ARKANSAS: FRANK FELLONE

Yes, really, those signs mean stop

Dear Mahatma: Can you tell me why the city places those red, eight-sided road signs in west Little Rock? ...

EDITORIAL: MIKE MASTERSON

Algae agreement

A milestone event occurred last month, one could say right beneath our noses. That's when, after three years of ...

SPORTS: NATE ALLEN

Power players step up for Arkansas

In old movies and TV series, the grateful townsfolk would ask "Who was that Masked Man?" as the Lone ...

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / ArkansasOnline.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

PHOTOS: Thousands walk in Women's March to state Capitol in downtown Little Rock

Thousands of women, men and children carried signs and marched to the state Capitol Saturday as part of the Women's March for Arkansas, a demonstration for women's rights.

Rhoads an easy choice for Bielema, popular pick for players

Bret Bielema only had to walk down the hall to find his replacement for Robb Smith and made a hire his players were fully on board with.

ADVERTISEMENT

Featured Galleries

07 main-v00-19

TOP 20: Best AP photos from the Trump Inauguration

AN BKW-VANDY-ARK_049

Arkansas vs Vanderbilt

ibridge034

Daily Photos 01.21.2017

More Galleries

Wal-Mart starting layoffs at home; retailer's cuts hit in Bentonville

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has started laying off employees at the corporate level, following up on previously revealed plans to eliminate positions to help control costs and improve efficiency.

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 2 in North Little Rock

A North Little Rock man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of two men Friday night, authorities said.

Latest Videos

Paul Rhoads on the DC promotion, improving the defense, long-term goals

Paul Rhoads on the DC promotion, improving the defense, long-term goals

Bret Bielema on promoting Paul Rhoads, injuries, transfers, offseason

Bret Bielema on promoting Paul Rhoads, injuries, transfers, offseason

Mike Anderson previews LSU game

Mike Anderson previews LSU game

More Videos

Today's Newspaper

More Today's Newspaper Content >

Just feet from swearing-in sit Clintons

Hillary Clinton looked on from fewer than 10 seats away as Donald Trump took the oath of office. She was fulfilling the role of a former first lady instead of becoming the first woman to be inaugurated as president.

More Today's Newspaper - Arkansas* >

Wal-Mart starting layoffs at home; retailer's cuts hit in Bentonville

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has started laying off employees at the corporate level, following up on previously revealed plans to eliminate positions to help control costs and improve efficiency.

More Today's Newspaper - Business* >

Recalled to life

When a magnitude-7.8 earthquake rocked Nepal in 2015, villagers in Changu Narayan ran up the steep rocky path that cuts through their town to their renowned temple. Seeing the piles of rubble, they figured their lives were over.

More Today's Newspaper - Features* >

President Trump sworn into office; ‘the forgotten’ get turn now, he says

Donald John Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, ushering in a new era in which he vowed to restore American greatness.

More Today's Newspaper - U.S. / World* >

Try though they might ...

You'd think that those Democratic senators grilling Betsy DeVos last week would've spent more time talking about how she'd handle, say, "education" in this country. After all, she was nominated to be the secretary of education. But when somebody like Betsy DeVos is nominated to that post, all hands on deck! At her confirmation hearing, Democratic senators asked her about The Donald's locker room talk, whether she'd ever run a bank, even so-called gay conversion therapy. And complained that they didn't get more time.

More Today's Newspaper - Opinion and Letters* >

Basketball: Pea Ridge wins tough road game at Gravette

Trent Loyd knows his team will have to win in tough environments in order to reach its ultimate destination.

More Today's Newspaper - Sports* >

Associated Press

More Associated Press Content >

Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts

LANGLEY, Va. (AP) — On his first full day in office, President Donald Trump on Saturday berated the media over its coverage of his inauguration, and turned a bridge-building first visit to CIA headquarters into an airing of grievances about "dishonest" journalists. But it was Trump who spread inaccuracies about the size of the crowds at his swearing in.

More AP Top Headlines News >

Journalist George Krimsky, who covered Manson arrest, dies

WASHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Journalist and author George Krimsky, who covered Charles Manson's arrest, the Lebanese civil war and dissident activity in the Soviet Union and later co-founded a center for international journalists, has died at age 75.

More AP National News >

Gambia's defeated leader leaves country, ends standoff

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia's defeated leader Yahya Jammeh and his family headed into political exile Saturday night, ending a 22-year reign of fear and a post-election political standoff that threatened to provoke a regional military intervention when he clung to power.

More AP World News >

How Trump's executive order impacts future of 'Obamacare'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's first executive order targets the sweeping "Obamacare" law by giving federal agencies broad leeway to chip away at the measure. But Trump still needs Congress to do away with the law for good.

More AP Money/Business News >

Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts

LANGLEY, Va. (AP) — On his first full day in office, President Donald Trump on Saturday berated the media over its coverage of his inauguration, and turned a bridge-building first visit to CIA headquarters into an airing of grievances about "dishonest" journalists. But it was Trump who spread inaccuracies about the size of the crowds at his swearing in.

More AP Politics News >

SPECIAL PUBLICATIONS

Read Online

Other Publications

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

CENTRAL ARKANSAS BUSINESS DIRECTORY

Arkansas Online