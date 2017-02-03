Arkansas Online

Subscribe Register Login

Friday, February 03, 2017, 8:56 p.m.
Police identify toddler killed in elevator accident at Little Rock home

In a report released Friday, police identified a toddler killed earlier this week in an elevator accident at a home in Little Rock’s Heights neighborhood.
Police identify 2 killed in wrong-way crash in west Little Rock

Trump takes first step to scale back financial regulations

Ex-boyfriend broke into Little Rock house, stole Victoria's ...

A woman told Little Rock police that she believed her ex-boyfriend broke into her house Thursday morning and stole her Victoria’s ...
Arkansas man wins $250,000 off $10 ticket in state lottery

SPORTS: RICHARD DAVENPORT

Bielema's TV show appealed to St. Louis DE

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema and running backs coach Reggie Mitchell paid a visit to Lutheran North High School in ...

SPORTS: WALLY HALL

Anderson's audience captive for Bama game

It seemed obvious that Mike Anderson got his team's attention after the discouraging loss at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

EDITORIAL: DANA D. KELLEY

DANA D. KELLEY: Reporting on refugees

From the "alternative facts" file, which is decidedly bipartisan: Consider the so-called "Muslim ban," in reference to President Donald ...

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

North Little Rock police responding to robbery at Regions Bank branch

The North Little Rock Police Department is responding to a bank robbery.

Bielema entertains with look at signees

Bret Bielema recognizes the entertainment potential of a roomful of die-hard Arkansas Razorbacks fans combined with a bounty of video clips featuring the football program's latest crop of signees.

AN BKW-GEO-ARK_059

Arkansas vs Georgia

AP17033478909517

Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter

wild art go red

Daily Photos 02.03.2017

IMAGES: New entertainment district pitched for North Little Rock near Broadway Bridge

A mixed-use development and entertainment district is proposed for more than 5 acres of land at the foot of the Broadway Bridge in North Little Rock, officials announced Friday.

North Little Rock police responding to robbery at Regions Bank branch

Dave Van Horn previews 2017 team at annual baseball media day

Mike Anderson recaps Alabama, previews Missouri

Mike Anderson recaps Arkansas' 87-68 win over Alabama

Laid off 511 in Arkansas in January, Wal-Mart tells city

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. laid off 511 employees from its Bentonville headquarters in January, Bentonville Mayor Bob McCaslin said Thursday. Wal-Mart declined to comment.

MOVIE REVIEW: Arkansas native's 'Get the Girl'

Unlike many filmmakers before him, Russellville native Eric England can evoke Quentin Tarantino's blood-drenched style without making one that seems like a weak echo of the Pulp Fiction director's movies.

Trump targets tax law on church campaigning

President Donald Trump pledged to repeal a decades-old provision of tax law that prevents pastors from endorsing candidates, recommitting to a campaign promise during a speech at his first National Prayer Breakfast.

From the "alternative facts" file, which is decidedly bipartisan: Consider the so-called "Muslim ban," in reference to President Donald Trump's refugee executive order. Democratic lawmakers are wailing, lawsuits are flying, and hyped-up headlines like "Trump slams door on refugees" are saturating cyberspace.

Bielema entertains with look at signees

Associated Press

Pentagon chief: US has no plans to increase Mideast forces

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the U.S. cannot afford to ignore destabilizing moves by Iran, but has no plans to respond by increasing American military forces in the Middle East.

Alaska's rejection of onsite pot use at stores gets murky

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska marijuana regulators thought they had snuffed out onsite use of marijuana at retail pot shops, but there may be an ember left.

Soldiers thwart attack on Louvre, tourists held in lockdown

PARIS (AP) — Paris was plunged into panic — again — when soldiers guarding the Louvre Museum shot an attacker who lunged at them with two machetes on Friday and shouted "Allahu Akbar!" as the historic landmark went into lockdown.

Trump launches his attack on banks' financial restraints

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump launched his long-promised attack Friday on banking rules that were rushed into law after the nation's economic crisis, signing new orders after meeting with business and investment chiefs and pledging further action to free big banks from restrictions. Wall Street cheered him on, but Trump risks disillusioning his working-class voters.

US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide

SEATTLE (AP) — A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, siding with two states that urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country.

