Arkansas Online

Dear Mahatma: Can you tell me why the city places those red, eight-sided road signs in west Little Rock?
A milestone event occurred last month, one could say right beneath our noses. That's when, after three years of
In old movies and TV series, the grateful townsfolk would ask "Who was that Masked Man?" as the Lone
Thousands of women, men and children carried signs and marched to the state Capitol Saturday as part of the Women's March for Arkansas, a demonstration for women's rights.
Bret Bielema only had to walk down the hall to find his replacement for Robb Smith and made a hire his players were fully on board with.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has started laying off employees at the corporate level, following up on previously revealed plans to eliminate positions to help control costs and improve efficiency.
A North Little Rock man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of two men Friday night, authorities said.
Hillary Clinton looked on from fewer than 10 seats away as Donald Trump took the oath of office. She was fulfilling the role of a former first lady instead of becoming the first woman to be inaugurated as president.
When a magnitude-7.8 earthquake rocked Nepal in 2015, villagers in Changu Narayan ran up the steep rocky path that cuts through their town to their renowned temple. Seeing the piles of rubble, they figured their lives were over.
Donald John Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, ushering in a new era in which he vowed to restore American greatness.
You'd think that those Democratic senators grilling Betsy DeVos last week would've spent more time talking about how she'd handle, say, "education" in this country. After all, she was nominated to be the secretary of education. But when somebody like Betsy DeVos is nominated to that post, all hands on deck! At her confirmation hearing, Democratic senators asked her about The Donald's locker room talk, whether she'd ever run a bank, even so-called gay conversion therapy. And complained that they didn't get more time.
Trent Loyd knows his team will have to win in tough environments in order to reach its ultimate destination.
LANGLEY, Va. (AP) — On his first full day in office, President Donald Trump on Saturday berated the media over its coverage of his inauguration, and turned a bridge-building first visit to CIA headquarters into an airing of grievances about "dishonest" journalists. But it was Trump who spread inaccuracies about the size of the crowds at his swearing in.
WASHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Journalist and author George Krimsky, who covered Charles Manson's arrest, the Lebanese civil war and dissident activity in the Soviet Union and later co-founded a center for international journalists, has died at age 75.
BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia's defeated leader Yahya Jammeh and his family headed into political exile Saturday night, ending a 22-year reign of fear and a post-election political standoff that threatened to provoke a regional military intervention when he clung to power.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's first executive order targets the sweeping "Obamacare" law by giving federal agencies broad leeway to chip away at the measure. But Trump still needs Congress to do away with the law for good.
