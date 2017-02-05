Arkansas Online

ARKANSAS: LINDA HAYMES
ON A ROLL: Jason Macom recently took part in the U.S. Para-cycling Track National Championships at the VELO Sports ...
SPORTS: RICHARD DAVENPORT
When Pulaski Academy's Hayden Henry announced his decision to accept a "blue shirt" offer from Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema, ...
ADVERTISEMENT
Rep. Charlene Fite said she was surprised to see Americans for Tax Reform criticize her legislation that would exempt military retirement benefits from state income taxes and cut the special excise tax on soft-drink syrup in exchange for raising three other taxes.
Alaina Coates put together a second straight dominant performance in No. 4 South Carolina's blowout win at Arkansas.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Walton Family Foundation will invest $750,000 in a nonprofit loan fund affiliated with Southern Bancorp to make it easier for small businesses in two Mississippi River Delta counties to obtain startup or day-to-day cash.
Police arrested a man on charges of aggravated residential burglary and second-degree domestic battery after his ex-wife was stabbed six times in Hot Springs, authorities said.
Rep. Charlene Fite said she was surprised to see Americans for Tax Reform criticize her legislation that would exempt military retirement benefits from state income taxes and cut the special excise tax on soft-drink syrup in exchange for raising three other taxes.
The Walton Family Foundation will invest $750,000 in a nonprofit loan fund affiliated with Southern Bancorp to make it easier for small businesses in two Mississippi River Delta counties to obtain startup or day-to-day cash.
The Oscars are not so white this year.
The government on Saturday suspended the enforcement of President Donald Trump's refugee and immigration ban and scurried to appeal a judge's order, dealing a blow to the new president's efforts to fulfill a campaign promise.
Who says popular taste is always misguided? It can draw a bead of greatness like an officer with the Indian Imperial Police, which Eric Arthur Blair was, and for which, as he later wrote, "I was totally unsuited." As unsuited as he would later prove at making propaganda for the BBC. It was as a colonial police officer called on to shoot a rogue elephant that he knew he'd better get the job done with a single, sure shot. Because a second chance wasn't likely to arise as those charging tusks emerged out of a cloud of dust and desperation.
HOUSTON -- One edge the New England Patriots have over the Atlanta Falcons in today's Super Bowl can't be denied: experience.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries (all times Eastern):
February 5, 2017 4:08 p.m.
February 5, 2017 3:03 p.m.
February 5, 2017 11 a.m.
February 5, 2017 10:08 a.m.
BOSTON (AP) — Travelers from the seven predominantly Muslim countries targeted by President Donald Trump enjoyed tearful reunions with loved ones in the U.S. on Sunday after a federal judge swept the ban aside.
February 5, 2017 4:04 p.m.
February 5, 2017 4 p.m.
February 5, 2017 3:58 p.m.
February 5, 2017 3:48 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries (all times Eastern):
February 5, 2017 3:56 p.m.
February 5, 2017 3:03 p.m.
February 5, 2017 2:41 p.m.
February 5, 2017 11 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of luxury retailer Tiffany & Co. has stepped down amid concerns about the company's financial performance.
February 5, 2017 2:41 p.m.
February 5, 2017 2:36 p.m.
February 5, 2017 8:01 a.m.
February 4, 2017 8:57 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rebuffed in its bid for a quick reversal, the White House said Sunday it expected the courts to reaffirm President Donald Trump's executive power and reinstate a ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.
February 5, 2017 12:32 p.m.
February 5, 2017 12:27 p.m.
February 5, 2017 10:08 a.m.
February 5, 2017 9:37 a.m.