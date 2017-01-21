Arkansas Online

You'd think that those Democratic senators grilling Betsy DeVos last week would've spent more time talking about how she'd handle, say, "education" in this country. After all, she was nominated to be the secretary of education. But when somebody like Betsy DeVos is nominated to that post, all hands on deck! At her confirmation hearing, Democratic senators asked her about The Donald's locker room talk, whether she'd ever run a bank, even so-called gay conversion therapy. And complained that they didn't get more time.