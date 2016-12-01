Home /
Jury awards $750,000 to woman trapped on ski gondola for hours
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:52 a.m.
RUTLAND, Vt. — A jury has awarded $750,000 to a hiker who was trapped for five hours on a gondola at a Vermont ski resort that closed early for the day because of bad weather.
The Rutland Herald reported that the Rutland County jury came back with the award for Nadine Price on Wednesday.
Price was hiking at the Killington ski resort when she boarded the gondola at about 3:15 p.m. in October 2011. The gondola closed at about 3:30 p.m. that day rather than the usual 5 p.m.
Searchers eventually found the Pittsfield woman in the gondola near the top of the mountain.
Price's lawyer William Meub says she suffered post-traumatic stress disorder based on "the torture" of being stuck for five hours in the gondola.
Killington's lawyer declined to comment.
