School district temporarily pulls 'Huckleberry Finn,' 'To Kill a Mockingbird' after complaint
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:31 a.m.
ACCOMAC, Va. — A Virginia school district is considering whether two classic books are inappropriate for students after a parent filed a formal complaint.
Local news media outlets report that an Accomack County Public Schools parent filed a complaint against the use of The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and To Kill a Mockingbird because of their use of racial slurs.
The district has temporarily suspended the use of the books while officials examine the issue. A committee that includes a principal, librarian and others will now review the books and make a recommendation to the superintendent.
WAVY-TV reports that a parent voiced concerns over the books during a school board meeting earlier this month.
Jackabbott says... December 1, 2016 at 11:03 a.m.
Thus is more of the Obama/Clinton political correctness nonsense that tried to transform the USA into a 3rd world piece of crap. This bs will now start to crumbling down now but not without a fight from the corrupt media.
PopulistMom says... December 1, 2016 at 11:21 a.m.
Jack,
Accomack County voted for Trump. The parent obviously does not understand the books--especially To Kill A Mockingbird. The whole point of To Kill a Mockingbird is about not judging people on the color of their skin. Twain also was satirizing the white point of view--not making a degrading statement about blacks. My 9th grader just read Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men" which uses the n word numerous times. Of course, the black character is the most well read and sympathetic character in the book. The principal at my kid's school is black. You really seem to go overboard in an effort to attack Obama and Clinton--who have nothing to do with this controversy. I guarantee you that both have read To Kill a Mockingbird. You won the election, and now it is time for you to chill. You have issues with anger.
Kharma says... December 1, 2016 at 11:30 a.m.
The complaining parent is an idiot, and the school board members who sanctioned the censure are idiots. Maybe they could put on funny narrow mustaches and burn the books. Arbeit Macht Frei yah know.
hah406 says... December 1, 2016 at 11:31 a.m.
Doesn't have anything to do with presidential politics. But this is some political correctness B.S.! Those books are great classics that every kid should have to read. This is squarely on the parents who don't understand the books. Stop trying to blame everything on Clinton and Obama. Contrary to Jack and a few other's belief, everything doesn't revolve around politics and the president.
TimberTopper says... December 1, 2016 at 11:53 a.m.
Jack, I now have the opinion that I have inbred cats with a higher IQ than you. You need another hobby or something.
mrcharles says... December 1, 2016 at 12:34 p.m.
jack, good to see you have a one track mind. YOu are right, both tried to Not repair our infrastructure to turn us into a 3rd world world, though I must admit China is worried we are falling apart and out T bills may be worthless when we turn into El Salvador.
Just as when southern USA school districts pulled the Wizard of Oz [ henry potter too] because it contained stuff about wizards and witches and sorcery, this is an equal stupid stupid stupid move.
I find nothing wrong with a library carrying any of the above books, and I might add even the many, many translations of the bible. The King James is a literary work worthy of being in any library, and those foul villains who complain of the incest, rape, murder, genocide, slavery, and other horrible ancient ideas made righteous in it, shouldn't give some mean old atheist or agnostic or free thinker the right to get it removed. How else are we going to figure out why we rest on the sabbath to support blue laws if they return?
Remember on the Walton during WWI they all got excited & made a bon fire of German books till some fine Primate noticed they were burning the bible, a German version. Oh the humanity of the crowd. Shame, eternal shame.
As to some of the books in foreign languages , I am not convinced they should be there since we are an English speaking nation. My French teacher in college though would disagree.
ellsea says... December 1, 2016 at 12:34 p.m.
True story ... I remember a few years back (maybe 10 or 12) when the NAACP had a problem with people using the word "denigrate".
Also, should I have written the above as "denigrate". or "denigrate." I'm never sure about where to put that period.
ajean says... December 1, 2016 at 12:45 p.m.
Ridiculous.
