Teen shot multiple times in Little Rock store, dies

A man who was shot multiple times in a Little Rock discount store after an argument among several people Wednesday morning died of his injuries, according to police.

Jalen Faulkner, 18, of Little Rock was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he died shortly after the shooting, said Lt. Steve McClanahan.

Police believe several people were arguing outside Woodrow Discount Store at West 13th and Woodrow streets about 9:45 a.m., McClanahan said. Officers were still working Wednesday to determine what the argument was about.

Some of the people arguing then went inside the store, and shots were fired, McClanahan said. Faulkner was struck multiple times. Police do not believe that anyone else was shot.

As many as six people were seen running from the shooting scene, which is about five blocks from Little Rock Central High School, he added.

No suspects had been identified by Wednesday evening, McClanahan said.

The high school was not placed on lockdown after the shooting, and officers at the school and in the area were looking for suspects and witnesses, Little Rock police said in a tweet.

It was too early to say whether the shooting was gang-related, McClanahan said Wednesday, adding that the shooting occurred in a "high profile" area that has a lot of people.

Authorities found multiple shell casings at the scene and will be interviewing witnesses, including a clerk who was in the store at the time, McClanahan said. Police do not believe that the clerk was involved in the shooting or that there was any attempted robbery, he said.

He urged any hesitant witnesses to step forward, saying "any clues are helpful."

"It's like working a puzzle," he said.

The homicide is the 38th so far this year in Little Rock. At this time last year, that number was at 26, McClanahan said. The total for 2015 was 31.

Information for this article was contributed by Brandon Riddle of Arkansas Online.

