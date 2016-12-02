Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 02, 2016, 7:28 p.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

3 people arrested in shooting death of 53-year-old Arkansas man, police say

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 6:04 p.m.

PHOTO BY CONWAY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Johnny Reed Jr., left, Vennessa Lyons and Keenan Beacham

Three people have been arrested and face murder charges in the killing of a 53-year-old Conway man, police said Friday.

Gary Phillips was dropped off at Conway Regional Medical Center on Nov. 23 with a gunshot wound and later died, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Detectives developed Johnny Reed Jr. as a person of interest in their investigation, and he surrendered to police this week. At that time, he was arrested on an unrelated charge, but he is now charged with capital murder in Phillips' death, police said.

Two more people were arrested in the last 24 hours.

According to a news release, Keenan Beacham was arrested Thursday night and Vennessa Lyons was arrested Friday morning. Both face capital-murder charges, and police said that Lyons also faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

All three are currently being held at the Faulkner County jail, authorities said.

